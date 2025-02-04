Josh Rae in loan exit as St Johnstone stopper makes Championship switch

Raith Rovers have snapped up out-of-favour St Johnstone goalkeeper Josh Rae on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Rae, 24, joined the Saintees on a two-year deal from Airdrieonians last summer and has made 19 appearances this term.

However, he has slipped behind January arrival Andy Fisher and Ross Sinclair in the McDiarmid Park pecking order.

And new Rovers boss Barry Robson has swooped to take the stopper to Stark’s Park for the run-in.

Robson said: “We are delighted to get Josh on board. He is a goalkeeper who has experience at this level, is good with his feet and a good shot stopper.

“He also has a really good character to fit in with the group.”

Rae will compete with established No1 Kevin Dabrowski for the gloves, concluding the Fifers’ winter business which also saw strikers Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh, and defenders George Gitau and Jordan Doherty arrive.

Cammy MacPherson is also expected to exit Perth, with a move to Robbie Neilson’s Tampa Bay Rowdies on the cards.