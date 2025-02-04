St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives January transfer window verdict

Simo Valakari has declared St Johnstone’s January transfer window a success.

And the Perth boss believes the eight signings he has made will give his team the “stability” and “control” that was missing.

Valakari has brought in a goalkeeper, three central midfielders, two centre-halves, a right-back and a winger.

Four have been seen in action thus far – all contributing to victories.

And the other four recruits should be ready to hit the ground running against Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

“I am very pleased,” said Valakari.

“I believe in our process and plan – how everyone inside the club worked through the window.

“The backing from the owners, how the directors worked to help and of course, Gus (MacPherson) did a fantastic job.

“We worked through the plan; we kept our heads cool.

“Some things didn’t go as we wanted but we had a clear plan, and everyone pushed the same way.

“We have talked a lot about not having natural width in the team, but we have added that in the window.

“And getting players in other positions means we will have a better balance about the squad.

“I want to get to a stage where we can defend in one shape off the ball and when we are on the ball, we have a different shape.

“There is more balance now and we have competition. There are more options from the bench now.

“I feel like we can be more solid.”

Makeshift defence

The story of Saints’ three-game winning run has been as much about the performance levels of players Valakari inherited as those he signed, with the makeshift central defence combination in the last two games encapsulating that.

“All credit to the guys who have stepped in at the back,” said the Finn. “They have put everything in there for the team.

“I have loved that about the players. They didn’t ask questions and just went out there to give it all to make the team better.

“The attitude of the players has always been there – even when we were losing matches it was about football mistakes.

“Attitude wasn’t the problem, it was about raising the basic level of performance and learning to control games.

“I think we are better equipped to do that now and even though we didn’t create many chances against St Mirren, I always felt we had that control in the game.

“We have added players who will help us do that. I think we have got players who have the technical level for that.

“Elliott Watt will add that because he’s very good on the ball and Jonathan Svedberg will be ready to start playing also.

“I am not thinking everything is solved, no, because we still have so much work to do.

“But I feel we can be more structured in games now.”

Deadline day loans

Valakari’s deadline day signings were both loan deals from England – Harrogate Town winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Charlton Athletic centre-half, Zach Mitchell.

“I’m very excited to start working with Zach,” said Valakari. “He’s already been playing first team football – a ball-playing centre back.

“Stephen brings something different, that we don’t have.

“He can dribble, and he can be a bit unpredictable in some moments.

“It’s what we need.

“But he also works hard both ways and defends. I could see his game understanding.

“We needed a wide player who still understands what the game needs him to do.

“Yes, there is an unpredictable part, but that goes with some logic and hopefully doing the right things in the final third, finding the free player.”