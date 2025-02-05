Simo Valakari wants St Johnstone to retain ‘no fear’ mindset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari wants St Johnstone to retain ‘no fear’ mindset

The Perth side are closing in on the Premiership pack but the head coach's approach to games hasn't changed.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s back-to-back league wins have given the Perth club hope that their mission impossible is an achievable goal.

But even though they are closing the gap to the Premiership pack, Simo Valakari does not want the McDiarmid Park mindset to alter in the slightest.

“We have to focus on the performances and forget about the league table,” said the Finn, whose team now have a Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton Accies to look forward to.

“At one stage during the Motherwell game two weeks ago we were 10 points behind and now it’s five points.

“But we know it can change so quickly and could go back the other way again very easily.

“It does you no good thinking: ‘Oh, if we win here, they might lose there.’ That doesn’t work.

Simo Valakari shouts on instructions during St Johnstone's game against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“We just have to concentrate on our football and nothing else, that’s the only focus here.

“Most people think we’re already down and that maybe takes the pressure off it.

“There’s no fear of losing when everyone thinks that about you – just go and play.

“Is it easy to do? Of course not. But we are chasing and let’s just embrace that.”

Duo should return

Illness deprived Jonathan Svedberg the opportunity to make his Saints debut in Paisley and also forced Valakari to replace goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, with Ross Sinclair.

Both men are likely to be available this weekend.

“The illness, some boys are recovering,” said Valakari. “It’s not like a day or two then you come back.

“This knocks you out for a week. It takes time to get back as well. Jonathan is back, Andy should be back.

“Andre (Raymond) still feels something (a groin strain). He is a question mark.”

