Simo Valakari wants St Johnstone to retain ‘no fear’ mindset

St Johnstone’s back-to-back league wins have given the Perth club hope that their mission impossible is an achievable goal.

But even though they are closing the gap to the Premiership pack, Simo Valakari does not want the McDiarmid Park mindset to alter in the slightest.

“We have to focus on the performances and forget about the league table,” said the Finn, whose team now have a Scottish Cup tie against Hamilton Accies to look forward to.

“At one stage during the Motherwell game two weeks ago we were 10 points behind and now it’s five points.

“But we know it can change so quickly and could go back the other way again very easily.

“It does you no good thinking: ‘Oh, if we win here, they might lose there.’ That doesn’t work.

“We just have to concentrate on our football and nothing else, that’s the only focus here.

“Most people think we’re already down and that maybe takes the pressure off it.

“There’s no fear of losing when everyone thinks that about you – just go and play.

“Is it easy to do? Of course not. But we are chasing and let’s just embrace that.”

Duo should return

Illness deprived Jonathan Svedberg the opportunity to make his Saints debut in Paisley and also forced Valakari to replace goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, with Ross Sinclair.

Both men are likely to be available this weekend.

“The illness, some boys are recovering,” said Valakari. “It’s not like a day or two then you come back.

“This knocks you out for a week. It takes time to get back as well. Jonathan is back, Andy should be back.

“Andre (Raymond) still feels something (a groin strain). He is a question mark.”