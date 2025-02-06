Fran Smith reveals St Johnstone kit sponsor deal in place as CEO asks fans to cut out ground staff ‘abuse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fran Smith reveals St Johnstone kit sponsor deal in place as CEO asks fans to cut out ground staff ‘abuse’

The Perth chief has given an in-house interview.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Smith watching St Johnstone play Celtic.
St Johnstone CEO Fran Smith. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith, has revealed that the Perth club have secured a long-term kit sponsor despite the fact that their Premiership status is under threat.

Smith has previously stated his desire to make sure Saints become less of a hand to mouth operation as far as the off-field business is concerned.

And bringing a national company on board, regardless of whether 2025/26 will see top-flight or second tier football played at McDiarmid Park, is evidence of that change of emphasis.

“We’ve been trying to pick the shirts for next season already,” said Smith in an in-house interview. “Then trying to negotiate deals with companies.

“The league position obviously didn’t help at that time.

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith. Image: St Johnstone.

“We’ve negotiated some really good deals for our shirt sponsorship. They’ll be announced very soon.

“It’s exciting because it’s a national coming in to sponsor Saints and it will be on a two to three-year deal. That’s what we’ve agreed.

“Rather than living year to year we’re now looking to sign people up for two to three years. It’s about long-term planning.”

The pitch

Meanwhile, Smith pledged that improving the state of the McDiarmid playing surface is a club priority over the next few months.

And he implored supporters not to direct their annoyance at the staff tasked with looking after it.

“We understand that people are frustrated at how the pitch looks,” said Smith.

“We’ve had reports done recently and our pitch comes out at a three-star pitch, only eight percentage points off being a four-star pitch, even with the grass coverage that it has got.

“It is frustrating.

A member of the St Johnstone grounds staff paints the lines ahead of a game against Kilmarnock.
The McDiarmid Park pitch has deteriorated since it was cleared of snow for a game against Kilmarnock in November. Image: SNS.

“The groundsman, the grounds team and everyone at the club is working hard on improving the look of it.

“So, we’re using heat lamps where we can, and we have invested in a new spreader which is going to come to do more grass seed.

“We ask supporters to be mindful that these people are just trying to do their job.

“They are individuals who are employed and have taken stick and abuse at times, but we have to be mindful that they are human beings.

“We know it doesn’t look good – we acknowledge that as a club. We’ll give them the tools and support that we can.”

Conversation