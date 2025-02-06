St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka given ‘attitude’ challenge by Simo Valakari

Simo Valakari has challenged Benji Kimpioka to ensure he leaves St Johnstone with his head held high.

The Perth club’s top scorer is out of contract in the summer and has showed no inclination to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond May.

A lucrative move to Belgium collapsed before the transfer window shut.

It meant Saints missed out on a £200,000 windfall, which Valakari could have put to good use in the battle for Premiership survival.

The head coach left Kimpioka out of his match-day squad for the victory over St Mirren last weekend – and didn’t bring him off the bench the previous Saturday.

But now that it is clear he will be a Saints player for a few more months, Valakari hopes the Swede will view a strong finish to the season as a platform to earn a big career move.

“Benji needs to work his way back in now,” he said. “Only Benji can do that.

“He needs to show by his actions, attitude and training how he can help the team.

“We all love football.

“We would all like to play instead of waiting for four months for a new opportunity somewhere else.

“Because after four months not playing, it’s not so easy.

“If he thinks with a clear head that’s exactly what he needs to do – ‘I play well here, I help the team, it’s a benefit for myself as well’.

“Only players can make their way back to the team and only players can make their way out of the team as well by their actions.”

Valakari added: “I’ve been a player. I know how it is. You need to think about your career and what’s best for yourself.

“But then don’t cry or feel sorry if your choices are not right. It’s no drama. We need to concentrate on the players who want to be here.

“It’s Benji’s choice. Does he want to be here or not?”

Balodis debut

Daniels Balodis is set to make his Saints debut in Saturday’s Scottish Cup last-16 clash with Hamilton Accies, having suffered work permit frustration seven days earlier.

“We waited until we got to St Mirren’s stadium before deciding the team because we wanted to give Daniels every chance to play,” Valakari revealed.

“We were in the dressing-room when I told him he wouldn’t be involved because his papers weren’t through in time.

“You should have seen his face because he expected to get them. But he is a professional, so he put his kit on and went out running.

“His papers are here now – we got them on Monday at 5pm. So he is good to go now.

“He hasn’t played since November so has had two months without football, but we have to start somewhere.

“It’s not going to be ideal, but he is desperate to get playing and we want to get him into the team.”