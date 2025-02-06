St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka given ‘attitude’ challenge by Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka given ‘attitude’ challenge by Simo Valakari

The forward didn't make a January transfer.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka with headphones on before a St Johnstone game.
Simo Valakari has challenged Benji Kimpioka to ensure he leaves St Johnstone with his head held high.

The Perth club’s top scorer is out of contract in the summer and has showed no inclination to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond May.

A lucrative move to Belgium collapsed before the transfer window shut.

It meant Saints missed out on a £200,000 windfall, which Valakari could have put to good use in the battle for Premiership survival.

The head coach left Kimpioka out of his match-day squad for the victory over St Mirren last weekend – and didn’t bring him off the bench the previous Saturday.

But now that it is clear he will be a Saints player for a few more months, Valakari hopes the Swede will view a strong finish to the season as a platform to earn a big career move.

Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
“Benji needs to work his way back in now,” he said. “Only Benji can do that.

“He needs to show by his actions, attitude and training how he can help the team.

“We all love football.

“We would all like to play instead of waiting for four months for a new opportunity somewhere else.

“Because after four months not playing, it’s not so easy.

“If he thinks with a clear head that’s exactly what he needs to do – ‘I play well here, I help the team, it’s a benefit for myself as well’.

“Only players can make their way back to the team and only players can make their way out of the team as well by their actions.”

Valakari added: “I’ve been a player. I know how it is. You need to think about your career and what’s best for yourself.

“But then don’t cry or feel sorry if your choices are not right. It’s no drama. We need to concentrate on the players who want to be here.

“It’s Benji’s choice. Does he want to be here or not?”

Balodis debut

Daniels Balodis is set to make his Saints debut in Saturday’s Scottish Cup last-16 clash with Hamilton Accies, having suffered work permit frustration seven days earlier.

“We waited until we got to St Mirren’s stadium before deciding the team because we wanted to give Daniels every chance to play,” Valakari revealed.

“We were in the dressing-room when I told him he wouldn’t be involved because his papers weren’t through in time.

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“You should have seen his face because he expected to get them. But he is a professional, so he put his kit on and went out running.

“His papers are here now – we got them on Monday at 5pm. So he is good to go now.

“He hasn’t played since November so has had two months without football, but we have to start somewhere.

“It’s not going to be ideal, but he is desperate to get playing and we want to get him into the team.”

Conversation