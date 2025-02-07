Uche Ikpeazu undergoes THIRD operation as no end in sight to St Johnstone striker’s injury ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uche Ikpeazu undergoes THIRD operation as no end in sight to St Johnstone striker’s injury ordeal

Perth fans have yet to see the former Hearts attacker play.

By Eric Nicolson
Uche Ikpeazu training.
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has revealed there is no end in sight for Uche Ikpeazu’s injury nightmare.

The former Hearts man has gone under the knife for a THIRD time since joining the Perth club in June.

That makes it three more operations than appearances for the 29-year-old target man.

And Valakari, who had talked-up the prospect of Ikpeazu making his debut last month, is understandably reluctant to predict or judge when, or indeed if, he will be available for selection this season.

“He has not been on the training field,” the Finn reported. “Not even close.

“They needed to go inside the knee again to check everything is OK.

“It’s sad for the boy and sad for us.

“I said two months ago that he would be like a January signing. Obviously, that hasn’t happened.

“So, I can’t put a timeline on it.”

Ikpeazu apart, Valakari has a full squad to choose from for Saturday’s Scottish Cup last clash with Championship strugglers, Hamilton Accies.

The McDiarmid Park head coach wants to keep hold of the mentality that has seen Saints win three games in a row even though, for the first time in months, they are strong favourites to emerge victorious.

“In the league everybody has been saying that we were down,” he said. “So, it’s been a case of ‘nothing to lose, let’s go and play’.

“We need to be ready for Hamilton thinking that they have nothing to lose in this game.

“I want to make sure that we keep that mindset as well.

“We don’t have anything to defend. We both have the same opportunity and goal – win to go into the next round. Nothing to lose, everything to gain.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“In cup competitions it’s all level.

“If we think for one moment that we are something that we are not then we will be in trouble.

“Yes, I have said it all the time – we have a good group of players.

“But if we are not 100% physically or mentally it would be dangerous.

“The message to our players and fans is that we cannot get frustrated or angry if our opponents have chances or put some passes together.

“And we cannot get frustrated or angry if there are spells when we don’t create chances or put some passes together.

“We always need to think of the next action.”

Debut possibilities

If Daniels Balodis, Jonathan Svedberg, Zach Mitchell or Stephen Duke-McKenna are selected to start, it won’t be with a view to preparing them for the resumption of the Premiership campaign.

“There are many aspects to picking a team, but I never think about the game after,” said Valakari.

Stephen Duke-McKenna in action for Sutton United.
New St Johnstone winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: Shutterstock.

“As we have seen, you never know what is round the corner in football. There could be injuries or the flu coming back.

“I’m only thinking about this game.

“The new players are all available for selection.

“I can tell them about Scottish football, but they have to experience it for themselves.

“They are taking it as a challenge and are as ready as they can be.”

