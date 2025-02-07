John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final is yet to ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final is yet to ease

The Hamilton Accies boss was part of the Dundee United side defeated by Tommy Wright's Saints at Celtic Park.

By Michael Baillie
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin insists the pain of losing a Scottish Cup final to St Johnstone 11 years ago has yet to ease.

Hamilton Accies manager Rankin was a key member of the Dundee United side that progressed to the 2014 final, but lost 2-0 to St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

United had a young and energetic side, full of emerging talent like Andy Robertson, Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong, John Souttar and Gary Mackay-Steven.

However, they fell short in the final and Rankin admits it is a defeat which still hurts all these years later.

Rankin, who will bring his Accies side to face Saints in the fifth round on Saturday, said: “Listen, first and foremost it was a sore one on the day and it still is.

“11 years ago I got to the Scottish Cup final and the squad Dundee United had then, those young players at the time, Ryan Gauld, Gary Mackay-Steven, Stuart Armstrong, John Souttar, Andy Robertson.

“They were all just young guys and we got to the final, which was played at Parkhead that year rather than at Hampden.

Rankin (left) wore his heart on his sleeve as United fell two goals behind. Image: SNS

“As a young kid brought up in Scotland you want to go and play at Hampden and it was a disappointing we didn’t play there and then an even more disappointing day because St Johnstone won.

“It hurt then and it still hurts now because it was an opportunity to win silverware.

“When I look at the careers those players went onto achieve, if those lads had won silverware early in their careers and getting the experience of doing that so early they could have gone on to have better careers and none of them have had bad ones.

“But I was fortunate to go a play in a very good team but on the day it was a team effort from St Johnstone and they got the job done.

“But any player that’s played in a cup final and lost they’ll tell you it hurts.

Steven Anderson's goal just before half-time sent Saints on their way to victory.
“We’re in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup and we need to be a unit, be organised and compact and be aggressive as we’re against a Premiership team and make sure we’re not just making up the numbers, we want to make the game competitive.

“It’ll take a team effort and it has to be that way.”

Hamilton have lost three on the bounce since beating Musselburgh Athletic in the previous round and Rankin hopes a break from league action can be beneficial to them as they look to get back to winning ways.

He said: “Our performances have not been great recently but this is a break from the league and hopefully that can help us to kick start things.

“We’re going into the cup against a Premiership team, whose form has picked up recently, and all the expectations are on them.

“It’s one we’re looking forward to.

