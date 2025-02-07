Willie Collum: Referee was WRONG not to award a penalty for St Mirren against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Willie Collum: Referee was WRONG not to award a penalty for St Mirren against St Johnstone

A Drey Wright foul should have resulted in a spot-kick.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Drey Wright challenges St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono.
St Johnstone's Drey Wright and St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone dodged a VAR bullet in last weekend’s victory over St Mirren, according to Willie Collum.

The SFA’s head of referee operations addressed the controversy surrounding Drey Wright’s penalty box challenge on Elvis Bwomono in February’s VAR Review programme.

With the scoreline still 0-0, referee, Dan McFarlane waved play on after the incident in the first half.

The audio of his conversation revealed McFarlane’s view to be “minimal contact for me, if any.”

Head of referee operations, Willie Collum, in the stand watching a game.
Head of referee operations, Willie Collum. Image: SNS.

VAR backed him up, but Collum believes a spot-kick should have been awarded.

“For us, this is a penalty kick,” he said.

“It should have resulted in VAR intervention.

“Firstly, we want the decision to be correct on field. The referee and the assistant have a part to play here.

“Both of them do communicate, which is important, but the referee says ‘minimal contact’ and the VAR, in our opinion, starts to look for that minimal contact.

“I think the VAR has some doubts because they start to talk about ‘no playing of the ball’. Is it potentially ‘a normal footballing contact?’

“We need to be careful that we don’t rely on phrases and think that covers everything. This is not a normal footballing contact.

Referee Dan McFarlane during the St Mirren v St Johnstone game.
Referee Dan McFarlane during the St Mirren v St Johnstone game. Image: SNS.

“This is a defender who goes to play the ball, doesn’t play the ball and tries to stop the attacker.

“For me, we need to keep it simple.

“It’s easier to explain here why this should be a penalty than numerous different reasons, which are difficult to understand, about why it shouldn’t be a penalty.

“Keep things simple here – this is a penalty kick. If not given on-field, definitely VAR intervention for us.”

