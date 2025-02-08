Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails ‘instinct’ striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails ‘instinct’ striker

The Perth forward scored a late winner to defeat Hamilton Accies 1-0.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: SNS.

Adama Sidibeh ended a six-month goal drought to send St Johnstone into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The Perth striker diverted a long-range Graham Carey shot into the Hamilton Accies’ net with time running out, having only been on the pitch for three minutes.

The “instinct” finish was Sidibeh at his best, according to head coach, Simo Valakari.

And he’s hoping that a weight has now been taken off the Gambian international’s shoulders.

“It was a very good striker’s goal,” said Valakari.

“That’s Adama. He plays with his instincts.

“In this moment he didn’t have time to think.

“He’s a good striker but when you’re not scoring goals, you think about it too much.

“That means your actions become slower and you become too safe.

Adama Sidibeh runs off to celebrate his goal.
Adama Sidibeh put Saints into the quarter-finals. Image: Shutterstock.

“In this moment he just played with his instincts, and we saw the end result.

“I’m very, very pleased for him.

“We all know the life of a striker – from one moment like that, everything can change.

“Now he has to be positive – play to his strengths and let things flow.

“Just go and play.”

Stuck to the game plan

Saints have now won four games in a row for the first time since January, 2019.

And Valakari praised his players for not being spooked by the long wait for a goal.

“It was a classic cup tie,” he said. “The most important thing was to get into the next round and we’ve done that.

“Credit to our opponent.

“They came with a good game plan and they were solid but I have to give big credit to our players for how they handled this situation.

“We played very comfortably under difficult circumstances. We knew that if we made one mistake the opponent could score and we were out.

“But we didn’t think about that – we were only thinking about how we can score.

“We didn’t rush things.

“The boys stuck to what we wanted them to do, and we had belief that the goal would come.”

Makenzie Kirk has a header saved in the first half.
Makenzie Kirk has a header saved in the first half. Image: SNS.

Saints had five glorious opportunities to score before Sidibeh’s late winner – three of them for Makenzie Kirk.

Valakari loves the fact that the former Hearts man doesn’t let missed opportunities get him down.

“When you analyse the games he hasn’t scored, in every one he has had one good chance minimum,” he said.

“For me, that is the sign of a good striker.

“He keeps putting himself in the right positions. He’s going to miss chances, but he’ll always be there for the next chance.”

 

Conversation