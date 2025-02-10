Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics

The Perth forward ended a six-month wait for a goal by scoring a header to defeat Hamilton Accies.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup hero, Adama Sidibeh, has admitted that a burden has been lifted after his weekend winner.

And the Gambian international is now hoping that the age-old theory about strikers and goal streaks after a drought has been ended holds true.

Sidibeh came off the bench to divert a Graham Carey long-range strike into the Hamilton Accies net in the 87th minute on Saturday.

Saints are into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and the 26-year-old’s goal celebration spoke of the relief and joy putting a full-stop to a six-month wait brings.

“I am very happy with the goal and I’m very happy to have helped the team get the win,” said Sidibeh.

“When I saw Graham take his shot, I thought I could just flick it and put it into the net.

Graham Carey's shot which was diverted into the net by Adama Sidibeh.
Graham Carey’s shot which was diverted into the net by Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“I meant to hit it – I saw the keeper move so I headed it and then it went in.

“It has been a long time. As a striker, when you don’t score you get frustrated in yourself, but I kept moving and always believed it would come.

“It has taken time but scoring meant a lot to me and I think I’ll start scoring more goals now.

“There is a weight on your shoulders as a striker when you are not scoring.

“You feel like nothing is going your way but you have to keep your head high.

“I always believed there would be a day I would score again.”

Hard work pays off

Simo Valakari has never lost faith in his centre-forward’s ability – despite the fact Sidibeh had never scored while the Finn was in charge at McDiarmid Park.

And the player who was plucked out of the English non-leagues by Craig Levein, has been diligent with his work to smooth the rough edges in his game.

“After matches you look at your weaknesses and look at games back,” said Sidibeh. “That helps a lot.

“I always look back at my touches, my speed and everything I have to improve on.

“Coming on in a game like the Hamilton one and getting the goal to win it helps the confidence a lot.

“Sometimes you feel like you want to do everything the fast way, but you need to show the composure.

“I have been trying to improve that on the training ground – we have worked so hard on keeping composure.

“This goal means a lot to me and hopefully now I can kick on from here.

“Last season I finished it scoring a lot, so this goal is a start and I think it will help me a lot in the games we have coming up.

Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh after St Johnstone had beaten Hamilton Accies.
Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh after the game. Image: SNS.

“As a player, when you’re on the bench it doesn’t mean that you’re out of it.

“It’s the manager’s decision and I’m happy to play every time he needs me to.

“The season has been difficult but I feel stronger for it now, I will be giving my best and see what happens.

“The manager has given the group confidence, which is important for the boys.

“You can see it on everyone’s face now that we have confidence.”

Transfer talk

There was no transfer speculation surrounding Sidibeh last month, but it was a different story in the summer when he was the most talked about player at McDiarmid.

He reflected: “Did the speculation affect me? To be honest, I wasn’t looking at it that much and I was concentrating on my performances.

“But when I picked up the red card against Dundee United and missed the three or four games it slowed me right down.

“But now I’m ready to keep moving.

Adama Sidibeh opens the scoring against Kilmarnock.
Adama Sidibeh scored twice at Rugby Park last time. Image: SNS.

“I am looking forward to the next game now – I have good memories of playing at Kilmarnock.

“I scored two goals there earlier in the season so hopefully I can do the same.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…
Uche Ikpeazu training.
Uche Ikpeazu undergoes THIRD operation as no end in sight to St Johnstone striker's…
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright challenges St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono.
Willie Collum: Referee was WRONG not to award a penalty for St Mirren against…
Benji Kimpioka with headphones on before a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka given 'attitude' challenge by Simo Valakari
2
Fran Smith watching St Johnstone play Celtic.
Fran Smith reveals St Johnstone kit sponsor deal in place as CEO asks fans…
2
Nadir Ciftci apologises to his St Johnstone team-mates.
Where are they now? Nadir Ciftci and the 8 St Johnstone January 2022 signings
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
Simo Valakari wants St Johnstone to retain 'no fear' mindset

Conversation