St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals

Saints have reached the last eight of the Scottish Cup for the first time since their cup double of 2020/21.

By Sean Hamilton
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

St Johnstone have been drawn away to Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

Saints booked their place in the last eight with a 1-0 home win over Hamilton Accies at the weekend.

Adama Sidibeh’s late goal was enough to get the job done for the Perth side against Championship opposition.

Their reward is a trip to face second-tier title-chasers Livingston in West Lothian.

Adama Sidibeh runs off to celebrate his goal.
Adama Sidibeh put Saints into the quarter-finals. Image: Shutterstock

Livi’s squad contains a pair of familiar faces to Perth fans, with Ryan McGowan and Stevie May both playing their part for the Lions this season.

However, with May on loan, he is unable to feature against his parent club.

Prior to their win over Accies, Saints saw off Motherwell in the fourth round in the first of back-to-back wins in cup and league over the Steelmen.

Subsequent victories over St Mirren and Hamilton have made it four wins on the spin for the first time since January 2019.

The Perth side are back in Premiership action this weekend, away to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Scottish Cup quarter finals draw – in full

Livingston v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibernian

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Hearts v Dundee

Matches to be played over the weekend of March 8/9, with confirmed dates and kick-off times to follow.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics
Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
2
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…
Uche Ikpeazu training.
Uche Ikpeazu undergoes THIRD operation as no end in sight to St Johnstone striker's…
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright challenges St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono.
Willie Collum: Referee was WRONG not to award a penalty for St Mirren against…
Benji Kimpioka with headphones on before a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka given 'attitude' challenge by Simo Valakari
2
Fran Smith watching St Johnstone play Celtic.
Fran Smith reveals St Johnstone kit sponsor deal in place as CEO asks fans…
2
Nadir Ciftci apologises to his St Johnstone team-mates.
Where are they now? Nadir Ciftci and the 8 St Johnstone January 2022 signings

Conversation