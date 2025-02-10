St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals

St Johnstone have been drawn away to Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

Saints booked their place in the last eight with a 1-0 home win over Hamilton Accies at the weekend.

Adama Sidibeh’s late goal was enough to get the job done for the Perth side against Championship opposition.

Their reward is a trip to face second-tier title-chasers Livingston in West Lothian.

Livi’s squad contains a pair of familiar faces to Perth fans, with Ryan McGowan and Stevie May both playing their part for the Lions this season.

However, with May on loan, he is unable to feature against his parent club.

Prior to their win over Accies, Saints saw off Motherwell in the fourth round in the first of back-to-back wins in cup and league over the Steelmen.

Subsequent victories over St Mirren and Hamilton have made it four wins on the spin for the first time since January 2019.

The Perth side are back in Premiership action this weekend, away to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Scottish Cup quarter finals draw – in full

Livingston v St Johnstone

Celtic v Hibernian

Aberdeen v Queen’s Park

Hearts v Dundee

Matches to be played over the weekend of March 8/9, with confirmed dates and kick-off times to follow.