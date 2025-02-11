Simo Valakari reacts to Scottish Cup draw as St Johnstone boss plans Livingston spy mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari reacts to Scottish Cup draw as St Johnstone boss plans Livingston spy mission

The Perth side were drawn away to Championship title-chasers in the quarter finals of the tournament.

By Sean Hamilton
A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is planning a spying mission in Livingston after landing a last eight Scottish Cup against the Lions.

Saints’ 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies saw them book their place in the quarter finals of the tournament.

They saw off the Championship strugglers in relative comfort, despite the narrowness of the score-line.

Their reward is a tie against David Martindale’s second tier title-chasers.

And Valakari, who has had no cause to see Livi in action this season, will look to do his homework before taking his Perth side to West Lothian.

“There are no easy draws when you get to this stage of the Scottish Cup,” said the Saints boss.

“We are happy with the draw but I would imagine Livingston are too.

Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh after St Johnstone had beaten Hamilton Accies.
Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh (left) after the Hamilton game. Image: SNS

“They will be looking at it saying they are doing well in their league and are playing the team who are bottom of theirs.

“So there is something for both teams in it.

“We know it will be difficult, they are getting good results and were in the Premiership last season so they have a lot of experience.

“I will go to one of their games in the next couple of weeks before we play them so I can see them in person.

“For us, it’s good to have something to look forward to and that positivity of still being in the cup there.

“The competition has been good for us, the Motherwell game in the first round we played gave us the chance of a fresh start.

“We were in bad form in the league but it allowed us to focus on something else, so it has helped us.”

A late goal from Adama Sidibeh was required to help Saints past Accies.

Nevertheless, Valakari was content with the pattern of the game as a whole – and insisted that he can see can see the level of control exerted by his team rising all the time.

Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone’s passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

I said after the Rangers game I felt things were turning, we’d lost 3-0 and everyone was hammering us,” he explained.

“But I could feel it in the team that after what we’d been through in December, a lot of challenges, things would start getting better.

“But it has only been a start, we have a long, long way to go in this.

“It has been four good games but there are a lot more challenges to come in the next few months.

“In this league it is about the small margins a lot of the time, things you could describe as ‘winning actions’.

“Those might be a big save from the goalkeeper, winning the ball in the middle of the park to make a transition, defending a corner properly.

“When you have more and more of those winning actions and have more control of football matches, good things start to happen to you.

“That allows you to score important late goals like the one we did against Hamilton.

“I have felt happier in the last few games that we’ve had more control and when you do that, it gives you a better chance of getting results.”

