St Johnstone boss lifts lid on Drey Wright injury scare and Barry Douglas squad absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss lifts lid on Drey Wright injury scare and Barry Douglas squad absence

Wright had to soldier on against Accies, despite an apparent injury, while Douglas was no in the squad.

By Sean Hamilton
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
Drey Wright pulled up late in the game against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

The late injury that saw Drey Wright pull up against Hamilton Accies is not serious.

Wright’s discomfort late in Saints’ Scottish Cup win was down to a case of cramp rather than anything more serious.

Boss Simo Valakari is now able to look back on the incident, which saw Wright forced to solder on as all available substitutions had been used, and smile.

He also explained Barry Douglas’ absence from his matchday squad was not down to injury.

Instead, with eight new signings bedding in, the Saints boss opted to make personnel changes.

Valakari said: “Drey just had cramp and I was actually going to take him off until we realised we’d used all our subs.

“It was a bit comical so he had to stay on, but he’s fine.

A close-up picture of Barry Douglas in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone defender Barry Douglas. Image: SNS

“Barry is fit, it was just my choice to not include him in the matchday squad.

We have a lot of players and I had to leave six good players out last weekend.

“There are no grey areas in our squad, you are either with the team or against the team – it’s that simple.

“It’s not a case that you play one week so you’re with the team and then the following week you’re not involved so you’re against the team. That’s not the way it works.

“We have a good group of players, they are all desperate to play football and they want to help each other.

“They are good professionals and everyone is pushing together in the right direction.”

Saints return to Premiership action with a trip to face Kilmarnock this weekend.

They are a team Valakari admires – and he expects a tough test from Derek McInnes’ men.

Derek McInnes' full focus is on Dundee United
Former St Johnstone – and now Kilmarnock – manager Derek McInnes: SNS

“Kilmarnock is a difficult place to go, I have not been there with their artificial pitch before,” he said.

“They are a team I like, they have good players, they have a clear identity.

“They can also change up the way they play and they get results.

“We beat them in the last game and the team won down there earlier in the season too.

“I think they will be looking at it saying: ‘We have lost to them twice now, so at our home we need to smash them’.

“So we have to be prepared for that. They will be aggressive and try to put us under pressure so we make mistakes.

“We will have to stand up to that but that’s where learning to control games comes in.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reacts to Scottish Cup draw as St Johnstone boss plans Livingston spy…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'leaders' boost as January window expands captain group
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics
Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
2
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…
Uche Ikpeazu training.
Uche Ikpeazu undergoes THIRD operation as no end in sight to St Johnstone striker's…
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright challenges St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono.
Willie Collum: Referee was WRONG not to award a penalty for St Mirren against…

Conversation