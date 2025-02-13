St Johnstone boss delivers debut verdicts on Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jonathan Svedberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss delivers debut verdicts on Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jonathan Svedberg

The new Perth stars made their first appearances for Saints against Hamilton Accies.

By Sean Hamilton
Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) and Jonathan Svedberg (right) both caught the eye on their St Johnstone debuts. Images: SNS
Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) and Jonathan Svedberg (right) both caught the eye on their St Johnstone debuts. Images: SNS

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has delivered his verdict on Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jonathan Svedberg’s debut performances.

Swedish midfielder Svedberg started the Scottish Cup win over Hamilton Accies, while Duke-McKenna came on as a half-time substitute.

Both caught the eye in different ways as Saints booked their place in the quarter finals.

And the manager has offered his assessment of each player’s performance.

Stephen Duke-McKenna

“I was very happy with him,” said Valakari.

“We have our structure and way we want to play, but within that you also need some unpredictability sometimes.

“You don’t want to be a team who is easy to read, so having a wildcard like him, someone who can do his own thing to create, is important.

“After seeing him in training and in the Hamilton game, we now know if we can get him to isolate the defender and attack him, he will make things happen.

Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past his man.
Accies’ Jackson Longridge tries to get to grips with Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: SNS

“We know he can beat a player then cross, or he can come back inside and play passes.

“How he’s going to do it, no-one knows!

“But I like that because it’s not easy for the opposition to play against.

“I played with players like that in my own career and, as long as they still defend and put in the work, a team enjoys having them.

“In [Stephen’s] own words, he said he likes to excite the crowd and I think he does that.

“What I liked the most about him last weekend was that he was very eager to show everyone what kind of player he is.

“Some things for him didn’t work and there were a few mistakes, but he never put his head down once.

“When it didn’t come off, he just got back to it again and asked for the ball the next time.

“That’s what I wanted to see because nobody is going to get every action absolutely right.

“The most important thing is keeping going and doing everything within the structure of the team. He did that.”

Jonathan Svedberg

Jonathan Svedberg gets past Hamilton keeper Dean Lyness. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“We didn’t have a set plan with Jonathan to be on the pitch for sixty minutes,” said Valakari.

“He’s not played for a few months because of the season in Sweden ending in November and then he spent a week unwell after arriving here.

“So we just decided he would play for as long as he could and I think he could have gone beyond what we gave him.

“But I just wanted to get him off rather than push him much further.

“I was very pleased, I think everyone saw a player who has played a lot of matches at a high level.

“His understanding of the game, his positioning on the park and the way he is with the ball will all make us a better team.

“He is an easy player to play with because he’s so aware of what’s going on around him.

“Jonathan is mostly in the right position, he’s always available and he doesn’t turn the ball over in silly ways.

“He can play a few positions in midfield, we had him as a second number six but he can go box-to-box and finish chances as well.

“We saw this all in the training from him, on Saturday we saw it on the pitch but Scottish football is different to what he’s been used to.

“So going to Kilmarnock will be a step up again for him and he will need to be ready for it.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
St Johnstone boss lifts lid on Drey Wright injury scare and Barry Douglas squad…
A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reacts to Scottish Cup draw as St Johnstone boss plans Livingston spy…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'leaders' boost as January window expands captain group
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics
Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
2
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…
Uche Ikpeazu training.
Uche Ikpeazu undergoes THIRD operation as no end in sight to St Johnstone striker's…
2

Conversation