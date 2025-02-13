St Johnstone starlet Brodie Dair hails McDiarmid Park youth chief as Fulham switch sealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone starlet Brodie Dair hails McDiarmid Park youth chief as Fulham switch sealed

The teenager has been with the Perth club since he was 12.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone youngster Brodie Dair before a game against Hibs.
Brodie Dair has joined Fulham. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone teen Brodie Dair has completed his switch to Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

And the 16-year-old has hailed Saints youth chief Alistair Stevenson for treating him “like his son”.

Dair, son of ex-professional Lee Dair, was brought to McDiarmid Park aged 12 by Stevenson – and his progress has been rapid.

He enjoyed league and cup success with the Perth side’s successful U/18 team and, latterly, appeared in numerous Premiership matchday squads.

St Johnstone's Brodie Dair on the pitch before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone’s Brodie Dair (centre) is set for a move to Fulham. Image: SNS.

The Scotiland U/17 internationalist will now continue his development in West London.

But Stevenson insisted he will always be able to turn to Saints for help and advice, should it be needed.

He said: “Brodie settled into St Johnstone life terrifically, was quickly popular with the players, was fast-tracked into the U/18 squad and started scoring valuable goals.

“He has achieved so much in a short space of time with the help of our dedicated coaches and we will always be on the other end of the phone if he needs us.

“We are all truly proud of him and look forward to seeing how he progresses.”

‘Treated me like his son’

Dair added:” It has been a really enjoyable time at St Johnstone. Every single coach and team-mate has been brilliant to work with.

Alistair [Stevenson] has helped me and been there through the whole journey. He has treated me like his son and I cannot think him enough.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from the lads in the U/18s and the first team, and the gaffer gave me a big hug before I left to say ‘stick in’.

“Again, I just want to say a big thank you to everyone for the support.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) and Jonathan Svedberg (right) both caught the eye on their St Johnstone debuts. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss delivers debut verdicts on Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jonathan Svedberg
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
St Johnstone boss lifts lid on Drey Wright injury scare and Barry Douglas squad…
A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reacts to Scottish Cup draw as St Johnstone boss plans Livingston spy…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'leaders' boost as January window expands captain group
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics
Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
2
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…

Conversation