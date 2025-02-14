Simo Valakari: St Johnstone’s new faces will provide ‘X factor’ in pre-split fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone’s new faces will provide ‘X factor’ in pre-split fixtures

The Saints boss can now choose from eight January signings when picking his team.

By Fraser Mackie
A St Johnstone side peppered with January signings saw off Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
A St Johnstone side peppered with January signings saw off Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Simo Valakari believes St Johnstone’s unfamiliar faces could be the key to edging their third clashes of the season with bottom six rivals.

Saints travel to Kilmarnock tomorrow in their first Premiership game since Valakari took his January window signing spree to eight new recruits.

Taylor Steven has also found himself figuring in the first team since a recall from loan at Cliftonville and is in the frame for Rugby Park.

The new-look side then host Hearts and Ross County before Dundee away in a crucial period for the Perth side’s survival chances.

Saints have beaten Killie twice this term already – 3-0 in August when Craig Levein was in charge then 1-0 at McDiarmid Park three months ago.

However, Valakari could field seven different starters from the team that won that November game thanks to Makenzie Kirk’s strike.

Valakari hopes the element of surprise can work in his team’s favour against familiar foes in the coming weeks.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

He said: “I think it helps that we have a lot of new guys that they don’t know.

“Of course, you always get a little feeling about what the other team might do.

“You try to tweak in every match, depending on the opponent. Kilmarnock will maybe say that they have lost two times to us, so they are not going to lose again.

“And, for me, it’s always a totally new game. It doesn’t matter what has happened before.

“But our new guys have hit the ground running. All of them have responded to the challenge.”

Even before signing for the team at the foot of the Premiership, Valakari stressed to each of his new arrivals the vital importance of an instant impact.

Victor Griffith became only the second Panamanian to join a club in the UK.

Yet Valakari was at pains to advise him he would be afforded no leeway for a bedding-in period, such was the team’s relegation plight.

The response was impressive from Griffith, followed by eye-catching debuts from Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg and Latvian defender Daniels Balodis among others.

Simo Valakari and Victor Griffith at the end of a St Johnstone v Motherwell game.
Victor Griffith has the physical attributes to thrive in Scotland. Image: SNS

He revealed: “A big thing we talked to them about, when going to make a contract, was there was no time for them to find their feet.

“They needed to adapt quickly. We didn’t have the luxury of two months to get ready for Scottish football or our way of playing.

“They have slotted right in. That’s credit also to the players we have here, making them feel welcome, taking them into the team.

“We have good players here but needed fresh faces to make us stronger. We are a better team.”

The only goal conceded in four wins in a row is Andy Halliday’s penalty for Motherwell.

A fifth consecutive victory would take Valakari’s men to within four points of Killie.

They’re currently five shy of Ross County who sit in the relegation play-off berth and travel to Motherwell.

Valakari said: “The good thing is there are many games to go and it’s in our hands.

“We must keep our head down and go game by game. That’s the only mindset that I want to keep going.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone youngster Brodie Dair before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone starlet Brodie Dair hails McDiarmid Park youth chief as Fulham switch sealed
Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) and Jonathan Svedberg (right) both caught the eye on their St Johnstone debuts. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss delivers debut verdicts on Stephen Duke-McKenna and Jonathan Svedberg
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
St Johnstone boss lifts lid on Drey Wright injury scare and Barry Douglas squad…
A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reacts to Scottish Cup draw as St Johnstone boss plans Livingston spy…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'leaders' boost as January window expands captain group
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's passage into the Scottish Cup quarter finals against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
St Johnstone land trip to Livingston in Scottish Cup quarter finals
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
Adama Sidibeh: Burden lifted for St Johnstone striker after Scottish Cup heroics
Adama Sidibeh is congratulated by his manager, Simo Valakari.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A spell has been broken and why Saints need…
2
Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring the winning goal.
Adama Sidibeh sends St Johnstone into Scottish Cup 1/4 finals as Simo Valakari hails…
New St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.
Jonathan Svedberg: Signs are good for St Johnstone Premiership survival

Conversation