St Johnstone FC

Stephen Duke-McKenna discusses hunger for responsibility as St Johnstone star vows ‘I’ll never give up’

The on-loan Harrogate Town winger is desperate to become an indispensable creative talent in Perth.

By Fraser Mackie
Stephen Duke-McKenna is eager to make his mark at St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Stephen Duke-McKenna insists he was unperturbed by the clutch of clumsy moments that threatened to spoil his St Johnstone debut.

Saints fans are looking forward to seeing more of the Harrogate loan winger at Kilmarnock after his impactful second half display in Scottish Cup victory over Hamilton.

Duke-McKenna refused to allow an initially unfortunate series of missteps mar his introduction off the bench as he helped break down Accies and Saints into the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old displayed an admirable determination and showcased some daring skills to, ultimately, make a most favourable impression on teammates and supporters.

Saints kept feeding Duke-McKenna the ball last Saturday and looks like filling the flair void Simo Valakari was keen to address on the flanks.

Duke-McKenna said: “As you can see when I came on, I got the ball quite a bit.

Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past his man.
Stephen Duke-McKenna came on for the second half against Accies. Image: SNS

“Even though I missed a few of them to start with! I had a pretty rough first 10 minutes or so.

“But if anything is going wrong, I’ll always try my best to make it right.

“I don’t think I let things really affect me. I thought I grew into the game, did well with the ball and became a real outlet for the team.

“I like that responsibility, that pressure. It sounds a bit mad but I want to be the one who’s needed to do that stuff.

“It was good that the lads trusted me, got me on the ball and realised what I could do.

“Everyone has a bad game, a bad start or missed a ball or two at some point.

“For me, I just go and get the ball again – because that’s another chance to do better.

“It’s in my DNA to keep going and never give up. That’s the message around the whole club.”

‘Different thing’

With a last eight tie away to Livingston sorted, Saints return to the battle for Premiership survival with 13 games left.

Kilmarnock away marks the first of four matches against current bottom six sides.

Valakari hopes Duke-McKenna, one of eight January signings, can bring something different to the table up against familiar opposition.

“I think the manager gives me a bit of freedom to express myself,” said the Liverpudlian.

“He’s seen my clips and I try to make stuff happen out of nothing sometimes.

“I’m direct and have belief in myself. I don’t really see anyone as someone I can’t get past.

“Hopefully I’m that ‘different thing’ he’s been looking for. I sense he’s the kind of manager who can bring the best out of me.

“He obviously did his research on me and said I would fit in very well with his style of play.

“He was right. I love everything he’s doing, the way we try dominate the ball.”

Stephen Duke-McKenna in training for St Johnstone alongside Sven Sprangler. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Duke-McKenna came through the ranks at Everton where he was a team-mate of Newcastle and England forward Anthony Gordon.

He’s well up to pace after playing 24 times for Harrogate in the first half of the campaign.

Going from the lower echelons of England’s fourth tier to the Scottish top flight has invigorated the Guyana international who had no fears about the Premiership plight of Saints.

“Compared to where I was before, I thought this would bring a lot of opportunities to show myself on a different stage,” he said.

“I see it as an opportunity to get myself out more in the shop window.

“I wasn’t concerned with the league position. I felt it was far too early in the season to count anyone out.

“The form of the lads, you could just see there’s going to be progression.”

