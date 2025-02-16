3 St Johnstone talking points as Kilmarnock lesson kicks off make-or-break fortnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Kilmarnock lesson kicks off make-or-break fortnight

The Perth side were second best at Rugby Park.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari (right) and winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) leave the pitch after losing to Kilmarnock. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

By Sean Hamilton

After collecting four consecutive wins for the first time since 2019, St Johnstone were made to taste defeat at Kilmarnock.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for the home side, whose in-your-face approach unsettled a Saints team peppered with new faces.

Relegation rivals Ross County’s victory at Motherwell saw them stretch their lead over the Perth side to eight points, while Dundee, six points ahead, slumped into 11th place.

By 5:50pm on March 1, Saints will have faced the Staggies AND the Dark Blues (plus Hearts) in contests that ought to shed light, for better or worse, on how the rest of the season will play out.

So what can Simo Valakari’s side take from their Rugby Park humbling, ahead of a potentially campaign-defining two weeks?

Under pressure

Simo Valakari and Derek McInnes instruct their respective teams. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Under Valakari, St Johnstone have sought to control the ball as a means to control their opposition.

In Ayrshire, Derek McInnes sent his Kilmarnock side out with a clear mission – to deny their visitors the opportunity.

Killie pressed aggressively from the first whistle, chasing down and snapping at heels deep into the Saints half.

It was an approach that prevented the Perth side from recycling the ball in their own half while resetting as a team for an attacking phase of play, and forced them to go more direct than usual, particularly early on.

Given the number of new faces in the team, in retrospect, that’s perhaps unsurprising.

Playing calmly and purposely through a front-foot press like Kilmarnock’s is doubtless a tactic Valakari will want his players to employ.

But building the on-pitch rapport required to do it effectively, to the point where movements are fuelled by muscle memory rather than conscious effort, takes time.

That’s a luxury Saints are running out of.

Stephen Duke-McKenna: a man of his word

Stephen Duke-McKenna is challenged by Killie’s Lewis Mayo. Image: Shutterstock

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Duke-McKenna highlighted his desire for responsibility on the pitch, while insisting he’s not the type to give up when things go against him.

At Rugby Park, the on-loan Harrogate winger proved himself capable of shouldering the former and a man of his word on the latter.

His arrival onto the pitch as a 23rd minute substitute for Victor Griffith, who picked up an ankle injury after an awkward fall, coincided with a notable shift in the pattern of the game.

Yes, one of the manager’s usually very effective tactical tweaks played its part also.

But having struggled for an out ball with Killie’s press bearing down on them, defenders (sometimes via deep-lying midfielders) suddenly had an option out wide.

Duke-McKenna’s willingness to take on his full-back added a new dimension to Saints’ game and gave the Rugby Park defence something to be aware of.

His pace, trickery and confidence makes him the type of player opposition teams will double-up on.

That may make life harder for the man himself, but it also ought to leave gaps for team-mates to exploit.

After just two appearances, it seems obvious that Duke-McKenna will have a key role to play between now and the end of the season.

Wins and favours required

Graham Carey fires home St Johnstone’s late consolation. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Levels of hope amongst the Saints support have fluctuated wildly in recent weeks.

From viewing Premiership safety as something approaching a lost cause at the tail end of the festive season, wins over Motherwell and St Mirren in the league (plus the Well and Hamilton Accies in the Cup) fuelled a genuine sense of belief in the stands.

Losing to Kilmarnock hasn’t killed that off.

But the reality of the situation is that every round of fixtures now carries serious significance.

Saints currently sit six points behind Dundee, with a game against them at Dens Park to come in two weeks.

That’s after County (eight points ahead) and Hearts (nine points) visit McDiarmid Park.

If everything goes wrong between now and then, Saints could be 12 points behind the Dark Blues by the time the teams meet.

They could also be level on points if they do their bit and other teams do them a favour.

However, all the Perth side can control is their own contribution to this huge run of fixtures – and that must be the focus.

