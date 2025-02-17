Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle – but war against drop continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle – but war against drop continues

The Austrian midfielder was disappointed by Saints' performance at Rugby Park.

Sven Sprangler was restored to his combative midfield role against Kilmarnock. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
By Fraser Mackie

Sven Sprangler stressed St Johnstone can’t afford to get weighed down worrying about the weekend winners in the bottom six.

Saints took one step back on Saturday after two strides of Premiership survival progress.

Following wins over Motherwell and St Mirren to close the gap at the foot of the table, Simo Valakari’s side never got going at Rugby Park in a 3-1 loss.

Kilmarnock stretched 10 points clear of Saints who also met with miserable post-match news that Ross County romped to a 3-0 success at Fir Park.

Saints are now six points adrift, with Dundee the closest club to take aim at.

Sunday’s visit of Hearts is the first of a trio of pivotal contests in a seven-day stretch.

Sven Sprangler closes in on Killie’s Kyle Magennis. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock.

Don Cowie’s County then travel to Perth for a midweek clash before Saints tackle a Tayside derby at Dens.

Sprangler insists Saints must solely focus on improvement on their Killie showing for those challenges – and not be side-tracked fretting about the movers and shakers above.

The captain said: “The most important thing is to look at ourselves; we cannot influence what the other teams will do.

“We can only concentrate on our own performance and to do everything every week for a win.

“That’s our plan. We have to keep looking forward. It’s important not to let this result stop us. We were on a good run of form.

“Next weekend is a new opportunity and we must do better. I know these lads.

“It starts against straight away now; we train and prepare for Hearts. Everyone has to do better – and we will do that.”

Sprangler was restored to a midfield role at Kilmarnock after weeks of filling the central defensive void.

The managers issue instructions at Rugby Park. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

But neither he nor Elliot Watt stood a chance of dictating play from the middle of the park as Derek McInnes’s high-tempo press ruled.

Sprangler admitted: “It was a hard afternoon for us from start to finish. We want to try and play it from the back to the front.

“But they were just waiting for us to do that and waiting for mistakes.

“We analysed it the whole week, we knew it would come at us from Kilmarnock. But we still looked a little bit surprised.

“From the beginning, they dominated us physically. We should have dealt with it better.

“Everyone in the changing room is very disappointed, we wanted to come here and get three points.

“But we didn’t deserve it, to be honest. Every one of us knows that we didn’t play our best game.”

