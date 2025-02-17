Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest

The former St Mirren midfielder isn't in Simo Valakari's Perth plans.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson's transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies should be confirmed this week. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson, is expected to be confirmed as a Tampa Bay Rowdies player later this week.

A loan deal for the 26-year-old was agreed with Saints before the British January transfer window shut.

The American one is open until April, with Rowdies not starting their league season for three weeks, so there has been no great urgency for MacPherson’s Florida move to be completed.

He has been training with Robbie Neilson’s side while his work permit application has been processed.

Now it’s just a case of formal confirmation at their end.

MacPherson, whose St Johnstone contract runs out in the summer, was signed by Callum Davidson from St Mirren, first on loan and then on a permanent deal.

Cammy MacPherson waves to someone in the stand.
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He has suffered a host of injuries in his time at McDiarmid Park.

One of those kept him sidelined for months last season but his return to the side helped Craig Levein keep Saints in the Premiership and he was offered a contract extension on the back of that.

MacPherson didn’t make a single appearance under Simo Valakari, however.

And the recruitment of Jonathan Svedberg, Elliot Watt and Victor Griffith made it clear that wasn’t going to change in the last few months of the campaign.

Conversation