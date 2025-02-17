Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson, is expected to be confirmed as a Tampa Bay Rowdies player later this week.

A loan deal for the 26-year-old was agreed with Saints before the British January transfer window shut.

The American one is open until April, with Rowdies not starting their league season for three weeks, so there has been no great urgency for MacPherson’s Florida move to be completed.

He has been training with Robbie Neilson’s side while his work permit application has been processed.

Now it’s just a case of formal confirmation at their end.

MacPherson, whose St Johnstone contract runs out in the summer, was signed by Callum Davidson from St Mirren, first on loan and then on a permanent deal.

He has suffered a host of injuries in his time at McDiarmid Park.

One of those kept him sidelined for months last season but his return to the side helped Craig Levein keep Saints in the Premiership and he was offered a contract extension on the back of that.

MacPherson didn’t make a single appearance under Simo Valakari, however.

And the recruitment of Jonathan Svedberg, Elliot Watt and Victor Griffith made it clear that wasn’t going to change in the last few months of the campaign.