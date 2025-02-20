Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet

The 15-year-old will join the English Premier League giants on a long-term contract.

By Eric Nicolson
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone and Arsenal have agreed a deal for starlet Callan Hamill.

Courier Sport understands that the Perth club will bank an initial six-figure fee for the Scotland youth international, with realistic add-ons and sell-ons likely to swell that transfer fee significantly.

Hamill turns 16 next month.

Saints did well to keep him a year ago, with Rangers, Celtic and a host of English Premier League clubs fighting to lure him away from McDiarmid Park.

Since then, Hamill has continued to split his time between Saints (where he has trained with Simo Valakari’s first team squad and played with the under-18s) and Arsenal (where he has won a prestigious under-17 tournament in Brazil).

Callan Hamill in action for Scotland in the Victory Shield.
Callan Hamill in action for Scotland in the Victory Shield. Image: SNS.

The 15-year-old can play at centre-half, full-back and in midfield.

He scored for Scotland’s under-16s on Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Cyprus.

Such is the level of faith the Gunners have that he will progress through the ranks, he is set to sign a four-year contract.

The Perth club have been greatly impressed by the manner in which Arsenal have operated since Hamill first came on to their radar.

The transfer fee will be the second £100,000-plus one for a young Saints player in 2025.

Brodie Dair, a 17-year-old forward, was bought by Fulham recently.

