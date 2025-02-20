Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet

St Johnstone and Arsenal have agreed a deal for starlet Callan Hamill.

Courier Sport understands that the Perth club will bank an initial six-figure fee for the Scotland youth international, with realistic add-ons and sell-ons likely to swell that transfer fee significantly.

Hamill turns 16 next month.

Saints did well to keep him a year ago, with Rangers, Celtic and a host of English Premier League clubs fighting to lure him away from McDiarmid Park.

Since then, Hamill has continued to split his time between Saints (where he has trained with Simo Valakari’s first team squad and played with the under-18s) and Arsenal (where he has won a prestigious under-17 tournament in Brazil).

The 15-year-old can play at centre-half, full-back and in midfield.

He scored for Scotland’s under-16s on Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Cyprus.

Such is the level of faith the Gunners have that he will progress through the ranks, he is set to sign a four-year contract.

The Perth club have been greatly impressed by the manner in which Arsenal have operated since Hamill first came on to their radar.

The transfer fee will be the second £100,000-plus one for a young Saints player in 2025.

Brodie Dair, a 17-year-old forward, was bought by Fulham recently.