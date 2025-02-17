St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park ‘racist abuse’ at Kilmarnock game

St Johnstone are investigating a “racist abuse” incident in their part of Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park stadium during Saturday’s Premiership clash between the two sides.

The Perth club have issued a statement, outlining their cooperation with Killie and Police Scotland and seeking information from any supporters who can help with the inquiries.

No further details have been given about who the alleged abuse was targeted at.

The statement read: “We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse in the away end during Saturday’s game at Rugby Park.

“We are working closely with Kilmarnock Football Club and Police Scotland to fully investigate. Any supporter with further information is asked to contact the club.

“We are a proud family club and reiterate that there is no place for discrimination in our game or anywhere in society.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”