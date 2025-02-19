Benji Kimpioka still ‘exploring options’ to leave St Johnstone

As long as transfer windows remain open in different parts of the world, Benji Kimpioka could leave St Johnstone before the season is over, Simo Valakari admitted.

And the fact that the former Sunderland striker is still “exploring options” has been a factor in Valakari’s decision to continue omitting him from recent match-day squads.

It’s over a month since Kimpioka was last seen in action for Saints.

Valakari hasn’t shut the door on a Perth comeback for the club’s top scorer.

However, the circumstances haven’t been right for that to happen thus far.

“Like I have always said, it is up to Benji,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“The window is still open in some places, and he is exploring the options that are out there.

“It’s not a problem. The situation is very clear.

“We will see as the days and weeks go on – I certainly haven’t ruled Benji out of playing.

“At the moment there are so many things happening off the field it’s not ideal for Benji and for the team.

“But that can change, and as with everyone, the bottom line is how you train – how you train decides what happens.

“At the moment, players are ahead of him but if Benji gets back to top form he will play because he benefits us.

“We all know what he can contribute, and I’d be more than happy to take him back, but at the moment he has to earn that.”