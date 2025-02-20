Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk needs to ‘relax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk needs to ‘relax’

The Northern Ireland under-21 international hasn't scored in his last four games.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is sure that the goals will start to flow for Makenzie Kirk again.

And the watchword from manager to player is “relax”.

Kirk has surpassed expectations by establishing himself as a Premiership regular and scoring eight goals in his first season with Saints following a summer move from Hearts.

And, as the 21-year-old prepares to face his old club at McDiarmid Park this weekend, Valakari isn’t concerned that a goalless run has now reached four matches.

“We are asking a lot of Makenzie,” said the Finn.

“If you had spoken to him at the start of the season, told him he’d have played as many minutes as he has, and scored this amount of goals, I think he would have taken that.

“He came here to be a first team player and has done really well.

“Because of how he’s played, the expectations on him and from himself have got bigger.

“I can see him thinking now: ‘What’s going on, I should be scoring in every match.’

Makenzie Kirk has a header saved in the first half against Hamilton.
Makenzie Kirk has a header saved in the first half against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

“But strikers always get these periods.

“Makenzie needs to relax because he’s getting a lot of good chances and is a very good finisher.

“For him, I just want him to enjoy it, enjoy playing instead of thinking all the time about scoring goals and being the top scorer.

“When he does that, the goals will come.”

Lesson from Haaland

Even the very best centre-forwards in world football have to endure goal droughts.

Chance droughts, however, would be far more concerning.

“He gets in so many good positions it’s simple mathematics,” said Valakari.

“I spoke to him about an interview from Erling Haaland, probably the best striker in the world.

“He said that he doesn’t get stressed about missing chances because if you get into the right positions the goals will come.

“It’s the same for Makenzie and he needs to have that mindset too and not get frustrated.

“He’s playing in the Premiership, he’s getting chances – the goals will come. It will be good.”

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh walking into McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Valakari is also confident that Adama Sidibeh will put his shoulder to the goal-scoring wheel over the last few months of the season.

“I think we will see Adama get back to his best as well because football-wise I see him being much better,” he said.

“We need his help, and we need the attacking midfielders, everyone else stepping up.

“It’s always about the team and everyone contributing. We all contribute to the defending, and everyone contributes to the attacking.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka still 'exploring options' to leave St Johnstone
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in a pre-game photocall.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Alex McLeish advice and explains long ball thoughts
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest
A general view of Kilmarnock's Rugby Park stadium.
St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park 'racist abuse' at Kilmarnock game
Sven Sprangler was restored to his combative midfield role against Kilmarnock. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle - but war against drop continues
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari (right) and winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) leave the pitch after losing to Kilmarnock. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Kilmarnock lesson kicks off make-or-break fortnight
2
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher bravely plucks a dangerous cross off Marley Watkins' toes. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Simo Valakari admits aggressive Kilmarnock smothered St Johnstone as Perth side's winning run halted
Stephen Duke-McKenna is eager to make his mark at St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Stephen Duke-McKenna discusses hunger for responsibility as St Johnstone star vows 'I'll never give…
A St Johnstone side peppered with January signings saw off Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone's new faces will provide 'X factor' in pre-split fixtures
St Johnstone youngster Brodie Dair before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone starlet Brodie Dair hails McDiarmid Park youth chief as Fulham switch sealed

Conversation