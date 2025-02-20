Simo Valakari open to free agent possibilities, as St Johnstone boss makes Scandinavia observation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari open to free agent possibilities, as St Johnstone boss makes Scandinavia observation

Another striker would boost the Perth club's Premiership survival prospects.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari hasn’t given up hope of making one last addition to his St Johnstone squad.

The Perth head coach is keeping his finger on the pulse of the free agent situation, with Scandinavia arguably the likeliest area where a post-January transfer window opportunity might crop up.

However, he is well aware that even if a suitable player (striker) comes on to his radar, there are in-built problems with signing someone at this late stage of the season.

“Of course, you always keep your eyes open,” said Valakari, who recruited eight players in January.

“We found Bozo (Mikulic) and Barry (Douglas) from the free agent market but it’s difficult to get the right players at this time of the season.

Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
Simo Valakari picked up Bozo Mikulic as a free agent. Image: Shutterstock.

“You always look and see who is out there.

“There are a lot of players in Scandinavia who are practising with teams, doing a pre-season looking to get a contract.

“Maybe with some of them, things won’t go the way they want. They might want to try something different in the end.

“Those players have been training so that helps, but it’s very difficult to sign players now who haven’t done anything this season.”

Zach Mitchell

Meanwhile, Valakari’s last signing of the January transfer window, Zach Mitchell, is in contention to start against Hearts on Sunday.

The on-loan Charlton Athletic defender caught Valakari’s eye as a second half substitute in difficult circumstances during the recent defeat to Kilmarnock.

“Zach has done really well since coming in,” said the Finn. “I like his enthusiasm.

“He is very much in my thoughts to get game-time.

“He is a good player, very smart and physically, he is very strong.

“It’s never easy joining a team on the final day of the transfer window and coming in when there has been a lot of changes.

“But he has done well, and he could have played more already. I am very happy to have him here.”

Zach Mitchell brings the ball out of defence for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone’s Zach Mitchell. Image: SNS.

The phrase “season-defining” has been used for Saints’ next week of football.

But Valakari isn’t looking any further in the distance than Hearts on Sunday.

“We have three games in six days coming up,” he said. “So we have to embrace that.

“There is nothing to fear, let’s just go out and play our football.

“You get these moments within a season, and you have to make the most of them.

“You need to enjoy the pressure of being a football player, you need to feel it inside you and know what you are competing for.

“People will be telling us it’s the week which will define our season and things like that – you’ll feel it from the fans as well.

“It’s our job as a team to concentrate on our performance, do better with the winning actions in the games and give ourselves a chance.

“As always, we will take it game by game. We focus on the Hearts match first then we will think about the Ross County one after that.

“Obviously it can be a big week for us, but we have to be calm.

“If we win on Sunday, we don’t get carried away for the next game and if we don’t win, we approach the Ross County game the same as we always would.

“That is how I see it.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk needs to 'relax'
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka still 'exploring options' to leave St Johnstone
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in a pre-game photocall.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Alex McLeish advice and explains long ball thoughts
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest
A general view of Kilmarnock's Rugby Park stadium.
St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park 'racist abuse' at Kilmarnock game
Sven Sprangler was restored to his combative midfield role against Kilmarnock. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle - but war against drop continues
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari (right) and winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) leave the pitch after losing to Kilmarnock. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Kilmarnock lesson kicks off make-or-break fortnight
2
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher bravely plucks a dangerous cross off Marley Watkins' toes. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Simo Valakari admits aggressive Kilmarnock smothered St Johnstone as Perth side's winning run halted
Stephen Duke-McKenna is eager to make his mark at St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Stephen Duke-McKenna discusses hunger for responsibility as St Johnstone star vows 'I'll never give…

Conversation