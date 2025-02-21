St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club

St Johnstone have passed on one unwanted tag to local rivals Dundee.

It’s the Dens Park side who are now the worst side in the Premiership, defensively.

Saints have conceded 51 league goals to the Dark Blues’ 55.

There are other worrying statistics, though, that continue to haunt Simo Valakari’s men, with last Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock the latest example.

Courier Sport drills down into the detail of their first half numbers, which highlight issues persisting at both ends of the pitch.

Saints have conceded 24 first half goals in their 26 games, the most of any top-flight team.

They have conceded seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, again more than any of the other 11 sides.

On 19 occasions, they have failed to score a first half goal, another Premiership low.

The importance of scoring in the first half is borne out by the fact that in the seven games Saints have found the net in the first 45, they have only lost twice.