St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club

Last weekend's defeat to Kilmarnock extended a trend that has played a big part in Saints' 2024/25 struggles.

St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari., on the touchline during the match against Motherwell.
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone have passed on one unwanted tag to local rivals Dundee.

It’s the Dens Park side who are now the worst side in the Premiership, defensively.

Saints have conceded 51 league goals to the Dark Blues’ 55.

There are other worrying statistics, though, that continue to haunt Simo Valakari’s men, with last Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock the latest example.

Liam Polworth opening the scoring for Kilmarnock after Elliot Watt lost possession for St Johnstone.
Liam Polworth opened the scoring early for Kilmarnock after Elliot Watt lost possession for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport drills down into the detail of their first half numbers, which highlight issues persisting at both ends of the pitch.

  • Saints have conceded 24 first half goals in their 26 games, the most of any top-flight team.
  • They have conceded seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, again more than any of the other 11 sides.
  • On 19 occasions, they have failed to score a first half goal, another Premiership low.
  • The importance of scoring in the first half is borne out by the fact that in the seven games Saints have found the net in the first 45, they have only lost twice.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates a goal against Aberdeen.
Makenzie Kirk gave St Johnstone a first half lead in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
  • The average minute for Saints scoring their first goal this season is the 50th.
  • The average minute Saints have conceded their first goal is the 29th.
  • Breaking the games down into 10-minute segments, they have been at their most vulnerable between 51 and 60 minutes when 11 goals have been scored against them, followed by 11 minutes to 20 minutes (seven conceded).
  • They are likeliest to concede their first goal between 11 and 20, which has happened on five occasions.
  • Saints fans see plenty of goals between the 51st and 60th minutes because that spell is also the best bet to see their team open their account.
  • In terms of all the team’s goals, it’s best not to leave the ground early as 81 to 90 is now their most profitable period in a league game, when they have scored 10 times.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
Simo Valakari open to free agent possibilities, as St Johnstone boss makes Scandinavia observation
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk needs to 'relax'
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka still 'exploring options' to leave St Johnstone
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in a pre-game photocall.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Alex McLeish advice and explains long ball thoughts
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest
A general view of Kilmarnock's Rugby Park stadium.
St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park 'racist abuse' at Kilmarnock game
Sven Sprangler was restored to his combative midfield role against Kilmarnock. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle - but war against drop continues
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari (right) and winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) leave the pitch after losing to Kilmarnock. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Kilmarnock lesson kicks off make-or-break fortnight
2
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher bravely plucks a dangerous cross off Marley Watkins' toes. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Simo Valakari admits aggressive Kilmarnock smothered St Johnstone as Perth side's winning run halted

Conversation