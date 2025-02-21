St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club

St Johnstone have passed on one unwanted tag to local rivals Dundee.
It’s the Dens Park side who are now the worst side in the Premiership, defensively.
Saints have conceded 51 league goals to the Dark Blues’ 55.
There are other worrying statistics, though, that continue to haunt Simo Valakari’s men, with last Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock the latest example.
Courier Sport drills down into the detail of their first half numbers, which highlight issues persisting at both ends of the pitch.
- Saints have conceded 24 first half goals in their 26 games, the most of any top-flight team.
- They have conceded seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, again more than any of the other 11 sides.
- On 19 occasions, they have failed to score a first half goal, another Premiership low.
- The importance of scoring in the first half is borne out by the fact that in the seven games Saints have found the net in the first 45, they have only lost twice.
- The average minute for Saints scoring their first goal this season is the 50th.
- The average minute Saints have conceded their first goal is the 29th.
- Breaking the games down into 10-minute segments, they have been at their most vulnerable between 51 and 60 minutes when 11 goals have been scored against them, followed by 11 minutes to 20 minutes (seven conceded).
- They are likeliest to concede their first goal between 11 and 20, which has happened on five occasions.
- Saints fans see plenty of goals between the 51st and 60th minutes because that spell is also the best bet to see their team open their account.
- In terms of all the team’s goals, it’s best not to leave the ground early as 81 to 90 is now their most profitable period in a league game, when they have scored 10 times.
Conversation