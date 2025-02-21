Cammy MacPherson wants to repay Robbie Neilson’s faith as St Johnstone to Tampa move gets green light

St Johnstone have confirmed Cammy MacPherson’s exit from the Perth club.

The midfielder, whose contract with Saints runs out in the summer, has joined Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan.

The 26-year-old has been training with Robbie Neilson’s side since agreeing a move at the end of last month.

His work permit application has now been granted.

MacPherson was signed by Callum Davidson from St Mirren, first on loan and then on a permanent deal.

Craig Levein offered him a new one-year deal in the summer but he didn’t make a single appearance under Simo Valakari, who recruited three central midfielders in the January window.

“It’s been a really good first few weeks for me here,” said MacPherson.

“The Rowdies facilities are top class, and the boys are a really good bunch.

“Coach Robbie was eager to get me in and he said he thinks I can be a big help to the team.

“It’s great to have his confidence in me, but now it’s on me to go and show that I can help the team the way he thinks I can.

“It’ll also be good for me to get new experiences playing in a different league, a different country. I’m looking forward to it all.”

Long-term target

Neilson said: “When I was coaching in Scotland, I looked at Cammy as a player to potentially make a move for, but we didn’t end up doing it.

“I’ve always kept an eye on him since then. When an opportunity to bring him here came, I really pushed hard because I think he’ll bring real quality to the team.

“He’s a guy who can control the game for us in that central midfield area. He’s got the athleticism to move about, but he’s also got great technique to score goals. He’s an all-around midfielder.”