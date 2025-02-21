Cammy MacPherson wants to repay Robbie Neilson’s faith as St Johnstone to Tampa move gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson wants to repay Robbie Neilson’s faith as St Johnstone to Tampa move gets green light

The midfielder has joined the American club on loan.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy MacPherson waves to someone in the stand.
Cammy MacPherson has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have confirmed Cammy MacPherson’s exit from the Perth club.

The midfielder, whose contract with Saints runs out in the summer, has joined Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan.

The 26-year-old has been training with Robbie Neilson’s side since agreeing a move at the end of last month.

His work permit application has now been granted.

Cammy MacPherson in action for Saints against Aberdeen.
Cammy MacPherson (right) in action for Saints against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

MacPherson was signed by Callum Davidson from St Mirren, first on loan and then on a permanent deal.

Craig Levein offered him a new one-year deal in the summer but he didn’t make a single appearance under Simo Valakari, who recruited three central midfielders in the January window.

“It’s been a really good first few weeks for me here,” said MacPherson.

“The Rowdies facilities are top class, and the boys are a really good bunch.

“Coach Robbie was eager to get me in and he said he thinks I can be a big help to the team.

“It’s great to have his confidence in me, but now it’s on me to go and show that I can help the team the way he thinks I can.

“It’ll also be good for me to get new experiences playing in a different league, a different country. I’m looking forward to it all.”

Long-term target

Neilson said: “When I was coaching in Scotland, I looked at Cammy as a player to potentially make a move for, but we didn’t end up doing it.

“I’ve always kept an eye on him since then. When an opportunity to bring him here came, I really pushed hard because I think he’ll bring real quality to the team.

“He’s a guy who can control the game for us in that central midfield area. He’s got the athleticism to move about, but he’s also got great technique to score goals. He’s an all-around midfielder.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari., on the touchline during the match against Motherwell.
St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
Simo Valakari open to free agent possibilities, as St Johnstone boss makes Scandinavia observation
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk needs to 'relax'
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka still 'exploring options' to leave St Johnstone
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in a pre-game photocall.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Alex McLeish advice and explains long ball thoughts
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest
A general view of Kilmarnock's Rugby Park stadium.
St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park 'racist abuse' at Kilmarnock game
Sven Sprangler was restored to his combative midfield role against Kilmarnock. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle - but war against drop continues
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari (right) and winger Stephen Duke-McKenna (left) leave the pitch after losing to Kilmarnock. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Kilmarnock lesson kicks off make-or-break fortnight
2

Conversation