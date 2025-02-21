Simo Valakari: Heavy rain and Hearts tactics may force St Johnstone to adapt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Heavy rain and Hearts tactics may force St Johnstone to adapt

The weather forecast isn't good for Sunday's Premiership fixture.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

With heavy rain forecast for Perth on Sunday morning, St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park pitch and players will both be tested when Hearts come to town.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, can’t do anything to improve the overhead or underfoot conditions for the lunchtime, live TV Premiership clash.

But team “adaptation” on a couple of fronts will be key to securing a crucial victory.

“We have a clear idea of how we want to play,” said Valakari.

“We want to play possession-based football, attacking with passes through every third of the pitch.

“Most of the time it’s about adaptation.

“If an opponent is pressing is high, that’s what we have to do – adapt.

“It’s the same with the field – if it doesn’t allow you to play the way you want to, you need to find another solution.

A general picture of a bare McDiarmid Park playing surface.
The McDiarmid Park pitch has deteriorated in recent weeks. Image: SNS.

“We won’t go into the game thinking about the pitch because that would be giving ourselves an excuse.

“The pitch is playable, and everybody here is working hard to make it better in difficult conditions.

“We’ve won three games in a row here.”

Saints face three games in six days, with matches against Ross County and Dundee to follow.

The last time there was a congested fixture list, the wheels came off their league campaign in spectacular fashion.

Valakari believes his squad is in better shape to cope with a more intense workload this time around, though.

More options

“We have analysed what happened before and have tried to find reasons,” said the Finn.

“We know we can’t afford to have the kind of run that we had over the Christmas period again.

“But I feel that we have more options now.

“We can rotate to bring fresher players in if we need to.

“We’re in a better position.”

Benji Kimpioka will miss the game through illness, while Victor Griffith is out with an ankle injury.

More from St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson waves to someone in the stand.
Cammy MacPherson wants to repay Robbie Neilson's faith as St Johnstone to Tampa move…
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari., on the touchline during the match against Motherwell.
St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
Simo Valakari open to free agent possibilities, as St Johnstone boss makes Scandinavia observation
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk needs to 'relax'
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka still 'exploring options' to leave St Johnstone
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in a pre-game photocall.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Alex McLeish advice and explains long ball thoughts
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson: Transfer from St Johnstone to Tampa Bay Rowdies latest
A general view of Kilmarnock's Rugby Park stadium.
St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park 'racist abuse' at Kilmarnock game
Sven Sprangler was restored to his combative midfield role against Kilmarnock. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sven Sprangler: St Johnstone lost Kilmarnock battle - but war against drop continues

Conversation