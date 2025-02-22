Zach Mitchell aims to take leaf out of Charlton team-mate, ex-St Johnstone loanee and namesake Alex Mitchell’s book at McDiarmid Park

Alex Mitchell is fondly remembered by St Johnstone fans for his no-nonsense style of defending.

Namesake, Zach, hopes the physicality of the Scottish Premiership will improve that side of his own game.

But the on-loan centre-half hopes to be able to showcase his ball-playing ability at McDiarmid Park as well.

“I spoke to Alex beforehand,” said Zach, who is a team-mate of Alex’s at Charlton Athletic.

“It was nice to get some insight from him.

“He spoke highly of the club.

“The first thing he told me was the physical nature of the league and that being a challenge.

“That’s something I can learn from Alex.

“I played a few times alongside him, with me more often in a right-back role. He was centre back.

“My strengths are playing out, driving out and the in-possession side of things.

“I’m aggressive too but I can definitely learn from Alex’s defending style.”

First start the focus

Mitchell made a short debut at the end of Saints’ Scottish Cup victory over Hamilton Accies before being given a full half in the league defeat to Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old played in a closed-doors game against Airdrie on Tuesday and is hoping that a first start is coming soon.

“Even though it’s been a short timeframe I feel I’ve settled in nicely,” he said.

“The environment I’ve come into has aided that nicely, with all the staff and players being very welcoming.

“Playing a bounce game the other day has perhaps brought me up to speed physically.

“I’m ready to play whenever.

“Being on loan previously at Colchester was very valuable. That was something I really wanted to do. I got a lot out of that.

“I think that’s led into this loan nicely.

“There are three games in a week coming up. I’d like to get my first start – that’s a focus for me.

“No matter what happens, though, I hope to aid the team in any way I can.

“I want as many minutes as possible and hopefully I’ve been doing well enough to prove that I can get some more.”

New challenge

Like Alex before him, Zach was happy to take himself out of his comfort zone.

“This is a completely different environment and challenge,” he said.

“But that’s something that I wanted to fully embrace. I didn’t know anyone up here.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the manager. Even from the first few training sessions, I was sort of inspired by the way he wanted to play.

“It’s not about rebuilding myself as a player because I think you have an identity that you carry with you.

“But I want to try and implement my style in different teams and also take on what the manager is trying to bring to you.”