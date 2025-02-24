Benji Kimpioka: Polish deadline day bid for St Johnstone striker

Widzew Lodz have made a bid to sign St Johnstone forward, Benji Kimpioka.

Today is the last day of the Polish transfer window and Courier Sport understands that striking a deal between the two clubs would not be a problem.

However, it still remains highly unlikely that Kimpioka will leave McDiarmid Park.

A £200,000 move to Leuven in Belgium collapsed last month, while a transfer to the Netherlands was also close but not close enough.

Kimpioka hasn’t been included in recent match-day squads and head coach, Simo Valakari, admitted that transfer windows remaining open in other countries was a factor in that.

“He is exploring the options that are out there,” said Valakari.

With this latest link expected to go the same way as previous prospective moves, it remains to be seen whether Saints’ top scorer can earn his place back in the first team and contribute to the Premiership survival fight.