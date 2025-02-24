4 St Johnstone talking points: The player who should start against Ross County as Saints reach ‘now or never’ stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points: The player who should start against Ross County as Saints reach ‘now or never’ stage

The Perth side have lost three games to Hearts by the same scoreline.

A dejected Stephen Duke-McKenna after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Stephen Duke-McKenna has earned a start for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Despite the fact that neither underfoot nor overhead conditions were conducive to attractive football at McDiarmid Park on Sunday, St Johnstone and Hearts served up a decent game which, as both managers admitted, could have gone either way.

A draw would have been a fair result, but Saints don’t get many of those – which is one of the big reasons they are where they are in the Premiership table.

Time is running out for Perth hard luck stories, with crucial games against Ross County and Dundee to come over the next few days.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from the defeat to Hearts and casts an eye forward to a couple of fixtures that warrant the “season-defining” tag.

Better balance

The biggest theme to emerge from the previous weekend’s defeat at Rugby Park was the need for the Saints players to be less wedded to a ‘play it out from the back’ gameplan.

Too often they fell into Kilmarnock pressing traps and, as Valakari, subsequently explained, he would rather see a mixture of long and short, with circumstances dictating which strategy his goalkeeper and defenders adopt.

In the main, Saints struck a far better balance.

Simo Valakari shouts on instructions during the game against Hearts.
Simo Valakari shouts on instructions during the game against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Unlike against Killie (and St Mirren) it never felt as if they were about to unnecessarily pass their way into trouble.

Andy Fisher delivered balls into the Hearts half that gave Adama Sidibeh a fighting chance of winning and, although he didn’t make his mark on the contest in a footballing sense, Jonathan Svedberg helped get his team up the pitch by contesting long passes that came his way, forcing throw-ins deep in opposition territory on a couple of occasions.

The central midfielders shouldn’t have allowed a passing lane to open-up for the visitors’ winning goal.

Lawrence Shankland’s first touch was superb and Elton Kabangu’s run and finish matched it for quality – but Saints needed to be more compact in that moment.

Broadly speaking, however, Valakari’s side were a match for Hearts between the boxes.

It was what happened in and around the two penalty areas that settled this contest.

Vulnerable after scoring

The victory over St Mirren had raised hopes that Saints were finally becoming a streetwise team – maybe not quite masters of game-management, but certainly far improved in that regard.

Sunday was a regression.

And it was the third 2-1 defeat to Hearts.

They deserved nothing from the Tynecastle fixture but the storyline at the weekend wasn’t all that different to the narrative when the two sides first met at McDiarmid in early November.

Josh Rae couldn't prevent Hearts from scoring in November.
Hearts’ winner in the November game at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Both games should have been draws.

On those occasions – and five others this season – Saints have scored a goal and then conceded less than 10 minutes later.

If they go down, this will be one of the big factors.

Top of the league Celtic will be happy that they have only drawn three league games, bottom of the league St Johnstone certainly shouldn’t be.

Duke-McKenna from the start

It’s too early to be writing report cards for the seven outfield players recruited in the January transfer window.

But, so far, the player who appeared to be the biggest gamble is making the biggest first impression.

Put plainly, St Johnstone look far likelier to score with Stephen Duke-McKenna on the pitch than without him.

Giving the former Everton academy player a licence to roam from one side to the other, and operate anywhere in between, is a real show of faith from his manager.

‘Free roles’ aren’t common in a team fighting relegation.

But Duke-McKenna has justified that faith.

Stephen Duke-McKenna being held back by a Hearts defender.
St. Johnstone’s Stephen Duke-McKenna gave the Hearts defenders a tough time. Image: SNS.

He commits defenders, can take the ball wide or inside and his crossing is becoming increasingly effective.

Duke-McKenna has been given three-quarters of a game and two halves since arriving on deadline day.

A first start against Ross County is the natural progression. It has been earned.

Points target

There is only one team Saints have a realistic hope of catching.

Dundee.

So, as in 2022, the Dark Blues’ fortunes are now almost as significant as their own.

If Saints draw with Ross County on Wednesday night, it’s an acceptable result only if Dundee don’t win at Fir Park.

Every game-day is about bettering or, at the very worst, matching what Tony Docherty’s side do.

Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
Dundee were beaten by Ross County on Saturday.

However, Saints of course have a six-point gap to bridge and are very much in the “if not now then when?” stage of the season.

It’s hard to imagine how they are going to stay up if they don’t get pick up four points from the next two games.

More from St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka with headphones on before a St Johnstone game.
Benji Kimpioka: Polish deadline day bid for St Johnstone striker
Raith Rovers' on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae shouts instructions.
St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae determined to make most of loan spell at Raith…
Drey Wright's equaliser was disallowed.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone suffer 'small margins' pain in 2-1 defeat to Hearts
3
Elliot Watt in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone midfielder Elliot Watt admits Rugby Park mistake and wants to show he's…
St Johnstone loan defender Zach Mitchell on the ball.
Zach Mitchell aims to take leaf out of Charlton team-mate, ex-St Johnstone loanee and…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Heavy rain and Hearts tactics may force St Johnstone to adapt
Cammy MacPherson waves to someone in the stand.
Cammy MacPherson wants to repay Robbie Neilson's faith as St Johnstone to Tampa move…
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari., on the touchline during the match against Motherwell.
St Johnstone first half woes: Analysis of worrying numbers for Perth club
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
Simo Valakari open to free agent possibilities, as St Johnstone boss makes Scandinavia observation
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: St Johnstone and Arsenal agree 6-figure deal for starlet

Conversation