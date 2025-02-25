St Johnstone boss hopes for return of old Benji Kimpioka after top scorer decides to stay in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss hopes for return of old Benji Kimpioka after top scorer decides to stay in Perth

The Swede turned down the chance to move to Poland on Monday.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka has decided to stay with St Johnstone until the summer.

And manager, Simo Valakari, is hoping that closing the door on a mid-season move away from McDiarmid Park will help get his star striker back to the sort of form that caught the eye of several suitors.

Widzew Lodz were the latest club to make a bid that Saints accepted.

But, as was the case with prospective transfers to the top leagues in the Netherlands and Belgium, a move to Poland proved not to be to the former Sunderland forward’s liking.

Now the task in front of Kimpioka is earning his place back in the Perth team – and meaningfully contributing to their Premiership survival battle.

“Benji has been training and has been training hard,” said Valakari.

“He will stay with us now.

“He has had offers, but they were not what he was looking for. So I can’t see there being anything now.

“He has always been in my thinking, but he has to earn his place back.

Benji Kimpioka during an Aberdeen v St Johnstone game.
Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

“Everything that has been going on, it affects each other. It’s not about attitude. It’s just things around the window affecting his performance.

“But he’s here so it’s up to him to get back in.

“We want Benji back and playing the way he was before because he’s a special player who has a bit of an X-factor.

“We need goals. So, of course, if we get him back to what he was he will help us.

“There has only been interest in him because of what he can do.

“We want Benji back to the form he was in before because that will help everyone.”

County transformed

Kimpioka scored twice when Saints beat Ross County 3-0 after Valakari took over from Craig Levein.

There’s an 11-point gap between the sides now, though, making the Highlanders all but safe from the threat of finishing bottom of the table.

“We have improved but County are a different team now as well,” said Valakari.

“They have been very good, and I think they will be looking at the top six now.

“They are a dangerous team and will come here believing all the pressure is on us, so be hard to beat and then they will try to sneak chances.

“County have been going in a positive direction for a while now.”

St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
St Johnstone’s Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

Saints are likely to be without Victor Griffith again, while Valakari has a decision to make over starting veterans like Barry Douglas and Graham Carey twice in four days.

“It will be touch and go for Victor,” said the Finn. “He trained today but it was very light.

“It will be more likely for Saturday than the Ross County game.

“We will obviously be thinking of three games in one week. You have to consider that.

“Graham, for example, wants to play every minute of every game and he’s an important player for us.

“He opens doors, creates chances. But, as the coach, I will have to decide if he’s better on the pitch from the start or coming off the bench to make a difference.

“It’s about finding that balance.”

