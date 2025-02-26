St Johnstone can bounce back from hard knocks, says defender Sam Curtis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone can bounce back from hard knocks, says defender Sam Curtis

The on-loan wing-back was denied a weekend goal by Hearts goalkeeper, Craig Gordon.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, Sam Curtis, during a pre-match photocall.
St Johnstone defender, Sam Curtis. Image: SNS.

Craig Gordon broke St Johnstone hearts with a stunning reflex save to stop the Perth side taking the lead against their Edinburgh opponents at the weekend.

But, Sam Curtis, the player whose close-range shot was kept out by the veteran Scotland goalkeeper, insisted it hasn’t broken their faith that they will win their Premiership survival battle.

“I was ready to celebrate,” the on-loan Sheffield United man admitted, looking back on Sunday’s match-defining moment against Hearts.

“I watched it a couple of times on TV then I just parked it. I moved on.

“I feel like that’s all I could really have done.

“If we’re nit-picking, maybe I could’ve gone the other way with it.

“But in that moment, I was only looking to get something on the ball.

“I did that. He’s pulled off a great save.

Craig Gordon makes a magnificent save to deny Sam Curtis.
Craig Gordon denies Sam Curtis. Image: SNS.

“Nine times out of 10 I think that goes in. That’s just football.

“It was unfortunate that 90 seconds later they go up the park and put it in our net.

“It’s fine margins in football but there’s nothing we can do about it now.

“If I get that chance against Ross County, put it the other side of him.”

Good positions

The fact that Curtis and fellow wing-back, Drey Wright, came so close to scoring against Hearts is reason to be optimistic that good things will soon come the team’s way in an attacking sense, according to the Irishman.

“I feel like we’re picking up so many good positions,” he said. “Myself included.

“Maybe that final ball is just not there, especially against Hearts.

“But players getting into those positions is a really positive thing.

“If you’re not creating chances then you can start to worry a bit.

“But we see the final product on the training ground every day.

“It’s not a worry for us. We know it will come.

“I was very frustrated with myself the other day, particularly two deliveries I put over in the first half.

“I work on it all the time, speak to Andy Kirk about doing extras on stuff like that.

“When I get in those positions I try to make sure that it’s good for the player so they can go and attack them.

“I can’t get too down about it because I know I have it in me to put it on someone’s head.

“In the second half, I found Drey and he scored but it’s ruled out for offside.

“That was another tough one to take.”

Drey Wright's equaliser was disallowed.
Drey Wright’s equaliser was disallowed. Image: SNS.

Curtis added: “Both Drey and myself are getting into these areas.

“I feel like when you pick up those positions and you put in those extra yards to get in the box, you do get good fortune from it.

“Neither went our way on Sunday but I’m sure if we keep making those extra hard yards to get into the box then that will pay off.

“Adama scored with a great header at the back post. We had loads of bodies in the box. I was in there behind him.”

Dressing room confident

Games against Ross County and Dundee give Saints the chance to get tangible rewards for not allowing their determination or belief to wane since their costly festive season run of form sent them to the bottom of the league.

“When I first came here I was a little bit surprised how positive it was,” said Curtis.

“I wondered how the lads would be, what the body language would be like.

“But everything is really positive and that’s stems from the manager – putting us in that positive mind frame which is a hard thing to do when you’re sitting bottom of the table.

“But I think that will definitely pay off.

“We have to keep doing that right until the last game.”

