St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic out for 9 months with ACL injury

St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic has ruptured his ACL and faces up to nine months on the sidelines.

The Croatian centre-back picked up the injury in Tuesday’s training session at McDiarmid Park.

Mikulic got an MRI scan today and the results have confirmed the worst.

It is a huge blow for the player and Simo Valakari’s team as the 28-year-old has been one of Saints’ best players since he was picked up as a free agent between the summer and January transfer windows.

As well as being the Perth side’s most consistent centre-back, he has scored two winning goals – against Motherwell and St Mirren.

Mikulic has suffered an ACL injury previously but it was the other knee.

He will now return to Croatia for his operation.