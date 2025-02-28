Makenzie Kirk: Erling Haaland chat with St Johnstone boss kept hot shot locked on goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk: Erling Haaland chat with St Johnstone boss kept hot shot locked on goal trail

Kirk's winner against Ross County set up a huge clash with Dundee on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk celebrates St Johnstone's win against Ross County.
Makenzie Kirk has ended his goal drought. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone didn’t let the prospect of closing a nine-point gap to Premiership safety overwhelm them at the turn of the year.

And now that they’ve got the opportunity to wipe the deficit out completely when bottom of the league clashes with second bottom at Dens Park on Saturday, their tunnel vision will be the same.

Focusing on small goals has served the Perth side well over the last couple of months, according to Makenzie Kirk, and Simo Valakari’s men won’t allow themselves to be distracted by big picture stuff against Dundee.

“We have been working towards getting back to the teams above us,” said Kirk, who scored the winning goal against Ross County in midweek to move Saints within three points of the Dark Blues.

“All along we’ve just talked about taking it a game at a time. That’s what we did before the County match too.

“Within the dressing-room we have belief and the manager has belief in us too.

“It’s going to be hard but we’re willing to put the graft in.

“It’s a good one for the fans. It’s a derby. But we’re just focused on doing the right things and approaching the game the right way.

Makenzie Kirk smashes home St Johnstone's winning goal.
Makenzie Kirk smashes home St Johnstone’s winning goal. Image: SNS.

“We are going into the game with momentum – we have had some good results in the last few weeks.

“But it’s all about staying focused.

“After the last time we played against them (when Saints were beaten 3-1 at McDiarmid Park) we knew as a team, all we could do was dust ourselves down and keep believing.

“That’s all you can do if you’re going to get out of the position we have put ourselves in.”

Haaland words of wisdom

Kirk’s midweek winner ended a five-game run without scoring.

The former Hearts forward took on board words of wisdom from the most prolific number nine in the business, Erling Haaland, as the Northern Ireland under-21 international plotted a way to get back on the goal trail.

“The manager and I both saw an interview at different times, so we spoke about it,” said Kirk.

“I took a bit from it because if the best striker in the world can do that and if it works for him then it will work for anyone.

“You just can’t get frustrated. You just have to continue doing what you’re good at.

“I have good experience behind me now.

“I have my dad (coach, Andy Kirk) who is really good with me and the manager too.

“He’s been patient with me.

Andy Kirk with son, Makenzie.
Andy Kirk with son, Makenzie. Image: SNS.

“As a striker you have to get into the right positions and as long as you do that, you’ll get chances to score.

“If you get on the end of things, stay focused and don’t get frustrated the ball will go into the net.

“Of course, it’s always good to score goals when you’re a striker and it boosts your confidence.

“When it came around for me, it was just one of those you have to make sure you hit the target and get a bit of pace on the ball.

“Thankfully it hit the net.

“There was a bit of relief for the team when it did go in because we’d been building up to it so when it finally came, we were able to calm down.

“We were patient and we kept doing the things we were supposed to.”

3

Conversation