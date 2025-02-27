Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone defender signs new contract as long injury lay-off begins

St Johnstone have thrown their support behind injured defender, Bozo Mikulic.

The Croatian centre-back, whose current contract was due to run out in the summer, has signed a one-year extension through to the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

On Tuesday, Mikulic ruptured his ACL on the training ground in preparation for Saints’ Premiership clash with Ross County.

An MRI scan confirmed the seriousness of the injury, with the 28-year-old flying home to have an operation with the same surgeon who successfully fixed his other knee earlier in his career.

Mikulic has become a fans’ favourite at McDiarmid Park in his short time with the club.

A commanding presence in the middle of the Saints defence, he has also scored two crucial late winning goals – against Motherwell and St Mirren.

He is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months.

A Saints statement read: “We can confirm that Bozo Mikulic will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury in training earlier this week.

“Bozo has the full support of everyone at the club and we are delighted to announce that he has agreed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

“With you every step of the way, Bozo.”