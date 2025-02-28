Andre Raymond joins Dunfermline as 3 St Johnstone players leave on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andre Raymond joins Dunfermline as 3 St Johnstone players leave on loan

The Trinidad and Tobago international has dropped out of Simo Valakari's plans.

By Eric Nicolson
Andre Raymond in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone left-back, Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond, has joined Dunfermline on loan through to the end of the season.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was signed by Craig Levein in the summer and became a first team regular at left-back.

He has made 22 appearances, nine under Simo Valakari, but has dropped out of the picture since being subbed in the first half of Saints’ January defeat to Dundee.

Raymond hasn’t played since – and hasn’t even been included in recent match-day squads.

Andre Raymond during a pre-game warm-up with St Johnstone.
Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

He has now swapped one relegation battle for another.

So too has Alex Ferguson.

The young midfielder has moved to Forfar Athletic for the remainder of the season.

A player who spent the early months of the campaign with Forfar, Arran Cocks, has joined Jeanfield Swifts on loan.

