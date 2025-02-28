Andre Raymond joins Dunfermline as 3 St Johnstone players leave on loan

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond, has joined Dunfermline on loan through to the end of the season.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was signed by Craig Levein in the summer and became a first team regular at left-back.

He has made 22 appearances, nine under Simo Valakari, but has dropped out of the picture since being subbed in the first half of Saints’ January defeat to Dundee.

Raymond hasn’t played since – and hasn’t even been included in recent match-day squads.

He has now swapped one relegation battle for another.

So too has Alex Ferguson.

The young midfielder has moved to Forfar Athletic for the remainder of the season.

A player who spent the early months of the campaign with Forfar, Arran Cocks, has joined Jeanfield Swifts on loan.