Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt hitting form again

The former Livingston man missed the last game against Dundee through suspension.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans after the Perth side beat Ross County.
Jason Holt played superbly against Ross County in midweek. Image: SNS.

Jason Holt missed St Johnstone’s lowest point of the season, the 3-1 Tayside derby defeat to Dundee.

But Simo Valakari believes the two-match ban his experienced midfielder was serving at the time of the crushing January loss turned out to be a “silver lining”.

And if Holt can reproduce the form he displayed in Wednesday night’s victory over Ross County, he could be key to the result against their local rivals being a different one at Dens.

“None of us were very good in that December to January period,” Valakari recalled.

“Jason got a suspension (having been red carded in the game before Dundee).

“You are never pleased to miss two games but there was a silver lining for Jason.

St Johnstone's Jason Holt after being shown a red card against Hibs.
St Johnstone’s Jason Holt after being shown a red card against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“During his time out of the team he regrouped physically and mentally.

“Knowing the type of person he is, he was taking a lot of responsibility, frustration and sadness from our bad results inside him.

“After that break he has come back a totally different player.

“He was very good in the Motherwell cup game. He was good in the Motherwell league game as well.

“He didn’t start against Kilmarnock or Hearts but I could see in training that he was still in very good form.

“It was not a surprise to me that he played so well against Ross County.

“It’s funny how football works – that suspension has helped him in the end.”

Big away support

Saints are set to be backed by over 1,500 supporters on Saturday, with the Perth public recognising the progress their team is making even though they are still bottom of the Premiership.

“Dundee away was my first game in the dugout,” said Valakari.

“There were fans here at McDiarmid Park to show their support before we got on the team bus.

“Of course, this is a big game.

“It’s a local derby and the circumstances make it even bigger.

“Football has a short memory – our fans enjoyed the game at Dens Park and their fans enjoyed it here in the second game.

“Both sets of supporters will be excited and nervous.

“This is a totally new game, which is important for many reasons.”

Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's win the last time they were at Dens.
Simo Valakari was a happy man the last time his team were at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Valakari is a firm believer that previous matches, however recent, play no part in the outcome of the next one.

“You always want to use a positive result to your advantage,” he said. “But in sport it is always a clear piece of paper.

“Ross County were in good form when they came here but we beat them.

“That’s the kind of message I’m getting across to my players.

“We have to be ready for Dundee playing their best.

“What Wednesday showed is that we are capable of doing good things. Now we need to do them again. It’s that simple.

“I don’t believe in winning and losing streaks. Every game is unique.”

Bench impact

Valakari also places as much importance on the contribution his players make as substitutes as they do when they are starting.

“After the backing from the club in January, we can do many things from the bench now,” he said.

“We have used our substitutes a lot.

“These days you can change 50% of your outfield players.

“We have the power an opportunity to change things for different reasons.

“I think the players understand that very well.

“Just because you aren’t starting doesn’t mean that you can’t contribute to the game.

“I’ve really liked the impact players coming from the bench have had.”

Victor Griffith in front of the East Stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
Victor Griffith. Image: SNS.

Victor Griffith could be in the squad.

Valakari reported: “He still feels something but trained today and is very tough. He is available.”

