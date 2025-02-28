6 drastic St Johnstone changes since ‘catastrophic’ defeat to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

6 drastic St Johnstone changes since ‘catastrophic’ defeat to Dundee

The two teams meet again at Dens Park, with Saints unrecognisable in different ways.

Aaron Essel and Graham Carey are dejected after St Johnstone were beaten by Dundee in January.
Aaron Essel and Graham Carey are dejected after St Johnstone were beaten by Dundee in January. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s defeat to Dundee the last time the teams clashed was the low point of the Perth club’s season so far.

A 10-point gap opened up between the two Tayside sides and, from a Perth perspective, an eight-point gap to 11th.

It would become nine a few days later.

Fans demanded answers at the front door of the Geoff Brown Stand after the game and head coach, Simo Valakari, admitted that his team’s start to the match, losing three early goals, was “catastrophic”.

As the sides prepare to meet again, this time at Dens Park, Saints have the chance to move level on points with the Dark Blues and, if they win by two goals, jump above their opponents in the Premiership table.

Whatever happens from here on, the January 5th fixture was undeniably a hugely impactive one for St Johnstone.

Courier Sport picks out six significant post-Dundee defeat changes.

Smith and Raymond

You could have chosen pretty much any of the 11 players to substitute before half-time. The Saints performance in the early stages was that bad.

But Matt Smith and Andre Raymond were the two players taken off on 28 minutes.

Andre Raymond during a pre-game warm-up with St Johnstone.
Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

Neither had an injury and both had long walks to the dugout.

The Finn hasn’t given game-time to Smith or Raymond since, with the Trinidad and Tobago international now a Dunfermline loan player for the remainder of the season after not even being included in recent match-day squads.

Smith was made available for transfer last month.

Change of goalies

Valakari was already trying to bring in another goalkeeper by this point.

But Josh Rae’s error for the opening goal confirmed that there was no time to waste on that front, and that potential work permit delays with European players made signing a British goalie more prudent.

Dundee's Simon Murray scores to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Dundee’s Simon Murray scored to make it 1-0 after Josh Rae dropped a cross. Image: SNS.

Swansea City’s Andy Fisher became the first recruit of the transfer window a few days later and Rae, who has been loaned out to Raith Rovers, didn’t play for Saints again.

Kirk the main man

Makenzie Kirk missed the home games against Hibs and Dundee.

The former Hearts man was restored to the team for the next match after the derby defeat, however – away to Rangers.

He has only been benched once since and is now Saints’ joint top scorer in the league.

Makenzie Kirk smashes home St Johnstone's winning goal against Ross County.
Makenzie Kirk smashes home St Johnstone’s winning goal against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka was the main man up front at the turn of the year.

He certainly isn’t anymore.

One from two veterans

Having gone through a spell of four games in November/early December where Valakari started both of his veteran forwards, Nicky Clark and Graham Carey, he decided that it had to be one or the other for the next six matches.

He was persuaded to give the combination another try for the Dundee match and, with Smith toiling, Saints were overrun in the middle of the pitch for that calamitous first half-hour.

Graham Carey celebrates with Nicky Clark after scoring to make it 1-1 at Dens Park.
Graham Carey celebrates with Nicky Clark after scoring to make it 1-1 at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Valakari needed more energy and physicality in that area and in the subsequent eight games, the Clark-Carey combination has never been a starting one again.

In fact, Clark has only been picked in the first XI once – the subsequent match at Ibrox.

Three at the back

Formation changes have been a theme of Valakari’s tenure.

Up until the Dundee game he appeared settled on a back four.

After it, though, he opted for a central defensive three which has been the go-to set-up over the last couple of months.

Starters and subs

The biggest change is overall.

At most, there will only be four St Johnstone players who started in January on the Dens pitch at 3pm on Saturday.

The comparison of benches will be even more stark.

St Johnstone's Josh McPake scores against Dundee to make it 3-1.
Josh McPake came off the bench to score against Dundee to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.

Last time out it read – Hepburn, Essel, Keltjens, Brookfield, MacPherson, Kucheriavyi, McPake, Franczak, Dair.

Of those nine substitutes, Fran Franczak could well be the only one still in Valakari’s match-day squad this weekend.

More from St Johnstone FC

Andre Raymond in action for St Johnstone.
Andre Raymond joins Dunfermline as 3 St Johnstone players leave on loan
Makenzie Kirk celebrates St Johnstone's win against Ross County.
Makenzie Kirk: Erling Haaland chat with St Johnstone boss kept hot shot locked on…
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone defender signs new contract as long injury lay-off begins
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Zach Mitchell's class, Andy Fisher's save, Simo Valakari's subs…
Makenzie Kirk smashes home St Johnstone's winning goal against Ross County.
Simo Valakari: Bozo Mikulic was in St Johnstone dressing to celebrate crucial win after…
St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic in action.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic out for 9 months with ACL injury
St Johnstone defender, Sam Curtis, during a pre-match photocall.
St Johnstone can bounce back from hard knocks, says defender Sam Curtis
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
St Johnstone boss hopes for return of old Benji Kimpioka after top scorer decides…
St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone CEO Fran Smith makes McDiarmid Park naming rights pledge
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV

Conversation