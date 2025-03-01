Barry Douglas: St Johnstone have everything to gain and nothing to lose

St Johnstone are closer to 11th place in the Premiership than they have been in a long time.

But veteran defender, Barry Douglas, insisted that an “everything to gain and nothing to lose” approach will continue to be their mantra.

Experience tells the former Dundee United and Wolves man not to get drawn into talk of must win games as February turns to March.

Drawing level with Dundee is a big incentive at Dens Park on Saturday.

Douglas, though, is guarding against being consumed by its significance.

“You can’t put the full emphasis on just this game,” he said.

“If we win and think that’s us done our job, caught Dundee, it would be a recipe for disaster.

“Yes, of course it would be nice to get the win.

“We’re going to try and do that. But we know there’s a bigger project.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the emotions of football.

“I think that’s one of the jobs that Simo (Valakari) is doing really well – trying to make sure the boys don’t get caught up in the emotions of it all – positive or negative.

“There are still going to be a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

“We have everything to gain, nothing to lose.

“We’ve been down there trying to catch teams and slowly but surely getting results.

“After that last Dundee game (a 3-1 turn of the year loss) we just went game by game, week by week picking up as many points as we can.

“The fact we are still in contention to be close to other clubs says a lot about the team.

“We will use that. But it’s three points – no more, no less.”

Enjoy the pressure

It might be easier said than done but Douglas reiterated his manager’s opinion that a relegation battle should be viewed as a challenge not to be feared.

“I’ve never actually been in this situation myself so it’s new for me,” he said.

“But it’s still the exact same parameters as if you were fighting for a championship.

“It’s one game at a time.

“For me, it’s exciting. I’ve had many chats with the manager about it.

“Yes, you’d rather be up competing for top six or Europe.

“But we still have a purpose, something massive to play for.

“I don’t see that as pressure. It’s a challenge on its own.

“There’s still good belief in the dressing room, good characters.

“I don’t feel the kind of animosity you would expect if you were in a relegation battle.

“That will stand us in good stead for the run-in.

“Is it pressure? No, it’s exciting. We’ve already been written off.

“The onus is on us to go and perform – do the things we’ve been working on. Small habits, daily, gives us a big output.”

Ex-United man

Douglas last played at Dens in Dundee United colours over a decade ago.

The reception he gets from the home fans will tell you how long their memories are.

“Listen, I hope they’re noisy,” said the 35-year-old.

“I wasn’t ready to play the last game there and I was injured for the game here.

“If I get any kind of reception then it’s a compliment to me because they know who I am.

“At Legia, I got a bit of hostility there (as a Lech Poznan player) because that’s a really big derby in Poland.

“I’d left a few meaty challenges in there.

“I thrive on that kind of atmosphere.

“I hope they come out in their numbers and are loud.

“It makes it exciting, makes you feel alive to hear it when you’re playing.

“I’m sure our fans are coming out in their numbers and supporting the team.

“It’s a good time to be at St Johnstone.”