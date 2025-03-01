Simo Valakari: St Johnstone are ‘in this together’ as Perth boss hails fans for helping secure a valuable point at Dens

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thanked a big and loud Perth travelling support for helping his team secure a valuable Premiership point at Dens Park.

Around 1,800 fans were in the Bob Shankly stand behind Andy Fisher’s goal as tiredness from three games in six days started to kick-in.

Saints saw the game out for a 1-1 draw and kept themselves just three points behind Dundee in the table.

Valakari believes the crowd played an important part in that.

“From the warm-up until the last person from our team left the pitch, our fans stood for us,” said the Finn.

“I have to say that a big reason the boys put in a defensive display like that in the second half was because of our supporters.

“They threw their bodies in front of shots and put their heads in dangerous places.

“They wanted to give our fans something to celebrate.

“Unfortunately, it’s only one point but we’ll take it.

“It was a huge effort. We’re in this together.

“They pushed us at the end of a hard week. They were amazing.”

Fair result

Valakari had no complaints about the scoreline.

Simon Murray equalised at the end of the second half, just three minutes after Makenzie Kirk had headed Saints into the lead.

Scott Tiffoney hit the post late in the contest and Fisher tipped a Lyall Cameron 25-yarder over the bar.

“I think it was a fair result,” said Valakari.

“We played some good stuff, Dundee played some good stuff and both teams had their moments.

“It has been very well documented that our problem has been in these matches that when we can’t win, we have lost.

“But we’ve got a very strong point in this game, so I’m pleased with that.

“There’s no drama in this situation – that’s football.

“Especially first half we played well with the ball, then second half was a very good defensive display.

“There are still a lot of games to go.

“We have our own targets. Everyone can see what our players are trying to do.

“They are very much in this fight and we always talk about having to stay in the fight and keep within touching distance to give us a chance.

“We have given ourselves a chance to compete and that was the first thing. Now it’s up to us. We need to make this final push.”

A worrying habit

Conceding after scoring has become a habit for Saints this season.

On this occasion, Murray’s 43rd minute goal was a back post finish from a long-throw and a Joe Shaughnessy flick-on.

“It’s almost too much in our heads,” said Valakari. “It should be the other way around.

“But it’s a learning process about not giving away the free-kick or kicking the ball out higher up the pitch.

“We knew they had that long-throw, and it can happen.

“But I told the boys not to let their heads drop at half-time because it was a good first half.

“I was very happy with the goal, and we’d worked on quick transitions. It was a quality ball from Sam (Curtis) and Makenzie produced a good header.”