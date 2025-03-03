St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits ‘I couldn’t see a thing!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits ‘I couldn’t see a thing!’

The Perth player picked up a back pass but redeemed himself by helping to earn his team a point at Dundee.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass.
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, has admitted that the sun got the better of him in the second half of the Perth side’s crucial basement battle at Dens Park.

But more importantly, he managed to make sure the Dundee players didn’t do the same.

With a low setting sun in his eyes around the hour mark, Fisher picked up a Barry Douglas back-pass.

Referee, Steven McLean, correctly awarded the home side an indirect free-kick in the box.

The Saints players were forced to defend it from their goal-line and Fisher redeemed himself by charging down Simon Murray’s low effort.

With a cap put on, and then taken off again, the on-loan Swansea City man continued to keep Dundee at bay – a spectacular injury-time save to tip a dipping Lyall Cameron 25-yarder over the bar the highlight of a commanding last 15 minutes performance.

Andy Fisher throws his cap off.
Andy Fisher throws his cap off. Image: SNS.

And, as was the case in the dying minutes against Ross County in midweek, Fisher had helped increase his team’s points total and continue their Premiership survival momentum.

“I couldn’t see a thing,” he said.

“It looked like the player nicked in and toed it through to me, but obviously he didn’t.

“So yes, the cap went on and the cap didn’t help one bit!

“It’s a long time ago that I last picked up a back pass.

“The lads were asking what we were going to do, and I was like: ‘I’m not sure to be honest!’

“Luckily, I made the save.”

Good result?

Straight after the match, Fisher hadn’t made up his mind whether Saints had gained a point at Dens or dropped two.

“It was a scruffy game,” he said. “We didn’t play as much as we wanted to play.

“I don’t think we performed the best.

“We were disappointed with the result, but then again it could have gone the other way, and we could have been six points behind them.

“I think if we had held on to our lead (earned by a Makenzie Kirk header on 40 minutes) and got into half-time winning, the result could well have been different, and we would have come away with three points.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0.
Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“But it’s football, it didn’t happen (Dundee equalised through Simon Murray) and we’ve just got to keep our head up now and go again.

“I don’ think we defended the second ball well enough. It’s just one of them.”

Fisher added: “It’s a chance missed but it’s not the end of the world because we are still in touching distance.

“All we need is one win, results go our way, and we’re back in there.

“The pressure is on both Dundee and us to do well and see who comes out on top.

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Fisher is loving life at McDiarmid Park, having become Saints’ first January signing of eight.

“I think my last league game before coming here was something like 17 months ago,” said the former Blackburn Rovers and MK Dons man.

Sven Sprangler heads a ball clear.
Andy Fisher is helped out by Sven Sprangler heading a ball clear. Image: SNS.

“It’s just nice to get a run of games now.

“Obviously, three games in a week takes a toll on the body.

“But yeah, it’s something I wanted to come and do, play games and try and help the team out.

“I’m really enjoying it.”

