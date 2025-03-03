New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture says Simo Valakari as boss gives Sam McClelland update

Bozo Mikulic’s new contract is “concrete” evidence of St Johnstone’s club ethos, according to head coach, Simo Valakari.

Within a day of the Croatian centre-back rupturing his ACL on the McDiarmid Park training ground, Saints had put a new contract in front of him.

Mikulic has proved his worth as a Premiership player, Valakari pointed out.

And Saints have shown they “take care of their own”.

“We already saw in this short period that Bozo is a very good player,” said the Finn.

“And at the same time, I am very pleased that the club showed what we’ve talked about – our values, our family, taking care of our own.

“That was a concrete action of doing that.

“I am happy with him, and I hope it gives Bozo this feeling of full support from us that we want him back.

“That will help this long recovery process, the rehab, knowing that everyone inside our club is fully behind him and everyone is waiting to get him back.

“It was already part of our thinking to have him here for longer.

“This was the right time. He will be back stronger.

“He’s got a lot about him. He was the first one in to celebrate the Ross County win with the team.”

Valakari added: “He has doctors back home in Croatia who he trusts.

“Of course, we are happy about that. It’s important you go with the people you trust.

“He will be very dedicated with his rehab.

“He was without a club for six months, but he came here in good shape.

“He wants to get back as strong as possible.”

Sam McClelland progress

Meanwhile, another centre-back who suffered a season-ending injury, Sam McClelland, has stepped up his comeback at St George’s Park in England.

“With these long injuries, you can have some not so good days,” said Valakari.

“I think it’s going by the schedule, and we expect him back in the summer.

“He was down at St George’s which was a good change of scenery.

“You go there and have 24 hours rehab – you work four times a day.

“I went there when I had injuries as a Derby player. You’re happy to get out of there after a week!”