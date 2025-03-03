New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture says Simo Valakari as boss gives Sam McClelland update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture says Simo Valakari as boss gives Sam McClelland update

Bothe centre-backs suffered season-ending injuries.

By Eric Nicolson
Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

Bozo Mikulic’s new contract is “concrete” evidence of St Johnstone’s club ethos, according to head coach, Simo Valakari.

Within a day of the Croatian centre-back rupturing his ACL on the McDiarmid Park training ground, Saints had put a new contract in front of him.

Mikulic has proved his worth as a Premiership player, Valakari pointed out.

And Saints have shown they “take care of their own”.

“We already saw in this short period that Bozo is a very good player,” said the Finn.

“And at the same time, I am very pleased that the club showed what we’ve talked about – our values, our family, taking care of our own.

“That was a concrete action of doing that.

“I am happy with him, and I hope it gives Bozo this feeling of full support from us that we want him back.

“That will help this long recovery process, the rehab, knowing that everyone inside our club is fully behind him and everyone is waiting to get him back.

Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

“It was already part of our thinking to have him here for longer.

“This was the right time. He will be back stronger.

“He’s got a lot about him. He was the first one in to celebrate the Ross County win with the team.”

Valakari added: “He has doctors back home in Croatia who he trusts.

“Of course, we are happy about that. It’s important you go with the people you trust.

“He will be very dedicated with his rehab.

“He was without a club for six months, but he came here in good shape.

“He wants to get back as strong as possible.”

Sam McClelland progress

Meanwhile, another centre-back who suffered a season-ending injury, Sam McClelland, has stepped up his comeback at St George’s Park in England.

“With these long injuries, you can have some not so good days,” said Valakari.

St Johnstone's Sam McClelland lying on the ground after suffering a serious injury.
St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury back in August. Image: SNS.

“I think it’s going by the schedule, and we expect him back in the summer.

“He was down at St George’s which was a good change of scenery.

“You go there and have 24 hours rehab – you work four times a day.

“I went there when I had injuries as a Derby player. You’re happy to get out of there after a week!”

