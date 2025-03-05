St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out ‘sleepy moments’ on loan at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out ‘sleepy moments’ on loan at Dunfermline

The left-back drifted out of the first team picture at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan.

Simo Valakari wants to see Andre Raymond cut out the “sleepy moments” from his game that have prevented the full-back from becoming a first team regular under the St Johnstone boss.

The 24-year-old has been loaned to Dunfermline for the rest of the season with a specific aim.

And Valakari believes that if Ramond’s concentration levels improve during the Pars’ relegation battle, the Trinidad and Tobago international will enhance his opportunities at McDiarmid Park in the summer.

“Andre is a great, unique character,” said the Saints head coach.

“He had some difficulties to learn our way of doing things – that every single day in training you need to be at the maximum in every moment.

“He’s a natural kid, like a street footballer.

Andre Raymond slides in to tackle Rangers' Hamza Igamane.
Andre Raymond (right) slides in to tackle Rangers' Hamza Igamane.

“In some moments he can be excellent, in others he can switch off.

“That’s why we recommended that he goes out to play week in, week out and to learn from this to play more disciplined football.

“There is no doubt about his quality in attacking and, when he puts his full focus and concentration in, his defending.”

Clear ‘purpose’

Raymond was a starter more often than not under Craig Levein, who signed him on the recommendation of former Saints midfielder, Dan Phillips.

He got chances under Valakari as well after the managerial change, but dropped out of the first-team picture following the January defeat to Dundee, during which he was substituted before the half-hour mark.

“Andre is going to Dunfermline with a purpose,” Valakari added.

“That he needs to learn to play week in, week out with good concentration and focus and close to his best level.

Andre Raymond in action on his Dunfermline debut.
Andre Raymond in action on his Dunfermline debut.

“We had that conversation with him. We had spoken before here with clips of those sleepy moments.

“He said he knows that happens sometimes.

“The only way to get out of it is to play the games and learn it, especially the way we play the game.”

