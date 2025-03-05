St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out ‘sleepy moments’ on loan at Dunfermline

Simo Valakari wants to see Andre Raymond cut out the “sleepy moments” from his game that have prevented the full-back from becoming a first team regular under the St Johnstone boss.

The 24-year-old has been loaned to Dunfermline for the rest of the season with a specific aim.

And Valakari believes that if Ramond’s concentration levels improve during the Pars’ relegation battle, the Trinidad and Tobago international will enhance his opportunities at McDiarmid Park in the summer.

“Andre is a great, unique character,” said the Saints head coach.

“He had some difficulties to learn our way of doing things – that every single day in training you need to be at the maximum in every moment.

“He’s a natural kid, like a street footballer.

“In some moments he can be excellent, in others he can switch off.

“That’s why we recommended that he goes out to play week in, week out and to learn from this to play more disciplined football.

“There is no doubt about his quality in attacking and, when he puts his full focus and concentration in, his defending.”

Clear ‘purpose’

Raymond was a starter more often than not under Craig Levein, who signed him on the recommendation of former Saints midfielder, Dan Phillips.

He got chances under Valakari as well after the managerial change, but dropped out of the first-team picture following the January defeat to Dundee, during which he was substituted before the half-hour mark.

“Andre is going to Dunfermline with a purpose,” Valakari added.

“That he needs to learn to play week in, week out with good concentration and focus and close to his best level.

“We had that conversation with him. We had spoken before here with clips of those sleepy moments.

“He said he knows that happens sometimes.

“The only way to get out of it is to play the games and learn it, especially the way we play the game.”