Victor Griffith scan results revealed as St Johnstone boss opens up on big Dens positive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith scan results revealed as St Johnstone boss opens up on big Dens positive

The Panama international injured his ankle against Kilmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith has missed three games. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone sent Victor Griffith for a scan on his injured ankle.

And the Perth midfielder has been given the all-clear to step-up his comeback.

The Panama international twisted his ankle at Rugby Park last month and has missed Saints’ last three games as a consequence.

The injury hadn’t fully cleared up by the end of last week so a decision was made to explore it further.

With the scan results positive, Griffith will now return to full training in the hope he’ll be included in Simo Valakari squad for the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Livingston on Monday night.

Victor Griffith during a match warm-up.
Victor Griffith is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Victor had an X-ray to make sure his ankle was OK because it was still bothering him,” Valakari reported.

“Thankfully it came back showing there’s no structural damage, so he will train fully this week.”

Tired team

Saints missed Griffith’s energy in the second half of their draw with Dundee on Saturday.

Valakari believes fatigue was at play in his team’s performance level drop-off at Dens Park.

“We had three games in six days,” he said. “It takes a toll physically on the team and I think that was a factor in the second half against Dundee.

“We put so much effort into the Ross County game to get a good result – there was a lot of intensity with it being 1-0.

“Analysing the game back, I feel pretty much the same as I did at the time.

Simo Valakari at Dens Park.
Simo Valakari at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“We scored a great goal then conceded one just before half-time, which deflated us a little bit mentally.

“Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, I think psychologically getting the draw was important.

“In football you are going to concede some goals, but you have to react to it the right way.

“We dug in and got away from there with something, which hasn’t always been the case this season when we have had setbacks.

“I think it was important. The players now know they can do that in games again.”

Twists and turns

Valakari added: “We have to look at things positively.

“We were 10 points behind at one stage – I think Dundee were 12 ahead of us in the middle of January – but we have closed the gap a bit.

“There is still a long way to go. There will be twists and turns almost every week in the next while.

“For us, nothing has changed. We are still bottom of the league, so we need to stay in it and give ourselves a chance.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture, says Simo Valakari as…
Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits 'I couldn't see a thing!'
The St Johnstone players applaud the fans after drawing with Dundee.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A good result in Dundee but do Perth side…
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…
Simo Valakari thanks the St Johnstone fans at full-time
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone are 'in this together' as Perth boss hails fans for…
St Johnstone defender, Barry Douglas.
Barry Douglas: St Johnstone have everything to gain and nothing to lose
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans after the Perth side beat Ross County.
Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt hitting form again
Aaron Essel and Graham Carey are dejected after St Johnstone were beaten by Dundee in January.
6 drastic St Johnstone changes since 'catastrophic' defeat to Dundee
Andre Raymond in action for St Johnstone.
Andre Raymond joins Dunfermline as 3 St Johnstone players leave on loan

Conversation