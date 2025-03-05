Why Livingston v St Johnstone is only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR – and how much clubs will save

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Why Livingston v St Johnstone is only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR – and how much clubs will save

The match-day officials have been named.

A VAR screen at Livingston's ground.
There will be no VAR at Livingston v St Johnstone on Monday night. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s Monday night clash with Livingston will be the only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR.

Video technology will be operational at Tynecastle, Celtic Park and Pittodrie but Livi and Saints have opted against using it.

Despite the fact it is a live TV game, there is no obligation until the semi-final stage because Livingston are not a top-flight club.

To use VAR in the Scottish Cup there is a £16,000 cost, split between the two clubs.

The match referee in West Lothian will be Don Robertson.

He has been in charge of three Saints games this season – the 5-1 League Cup victory over East Fife, the 6-0 loss to Celtic at McDiarmid Park and the Perth side’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee United.

The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card at Tannadice.
Adama Sidibeh was given two red cards by Don Robertson at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

In the Tannadice match, Adama Sidibeh received two red cards.

Saints haven’t had VAR in their two previous Scottish Cup ties – at home to Motherwell and Hamilton.

It didn’t matter in the end, as Sidibeh scored a later winner to knock Accies out of the competition, but VAR would almost certainly have spotted a handball in the box by one of the visiting defenders, which was missed by referee, Nick Walsh.

