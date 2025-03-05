Why Livingston v St Johnstone is only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR – and how much clubs will save

St Johnstone’s Monday night clash with Livingston will be the only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR.

Video technology will be operational at Tynecastle, Celtic Park and Pittodrie but Livi and Saints have opted against using it.

Despite the fact it is a live TV game, there is no obligation until the semi-final stage because Livingston are not a top-flight club.

To use VAR in the Scottish Cup there is a £16,000 cost, split between the two clubs.

The match referee in West Lothian will be Don Robertson.

He has been in charge of three Saints games this season – the 5-1 League Cup victory over East Fife, the 6-0 loss to Celtic at McDiarmid Park and the Perth side’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee United.

In the Tannadice match, Adama Sidibeh received two red cards.

Saints haven’t had VAR in their two previous Scottish Cup ties – at home to Motherwell and Hamilton.

It didn’t matter in the end, as Sidibeh scored a later winner to knock Accies out of the competition, but VAR would almost certainly have spotted a handball in the box by one of the visiting defenders, which was missed by referee, Nick Walsh.