Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has caught eye of Latvia manager

Fellow Perth centre-back, Zach Mitchell, has also been in good form.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
Daniels Balodis has impressed the Latvia manager. Image: SNS.

Latvian national manager, Paolo Nicolato, has been paying close attention to the steadily rising form curve of new St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis.

And, after the January recruit produced his best performance for the Perth club in last weekend’s draw at Dundee, Saints head coach, Simo Valakari, has predicted that, like Bozo Mikulic before him, increasing familiarity with Scottish football will ensure that graph continues in the right direction.

“I spoke to the Latvian national team coach on Monday,” Valakari revealed.

“He has been following our games and said he can see Daniels improving.

“Of course, he has not picked his next squad yet but he was asking how Daniels is.

“It was a nice talk with him because he uses a back three with the Latvian team.

“So, it was a good chance to hear some ideas and his opinions on how he saw our defending as a back three.”

Tough environment

Balodis, who has been capped 15 times for his country, now has five games for Saints under his belt after making his debut in the Scottish Cup victory over Hamilton Accies last month.

“It wasn’t a shock for him coming to Scottish football,” said Valakari. “But it was a new experience.

“It’s a tough environment. Playing your first Premiership game away to Kilmarnock is different.

“Daniels has a lot of good attributes, and we believe he will get better and better while he gets fitter.

“He is good in the air, makes his ground duels and is a good passer.

Daniels Balodis wins a header in the Dundee game.
Daniels Balodis wins a header in the Dundee game. Image: SNS.

“But Scottish football has different challenges because in Latvia he was playing for teams who had the ball all the time.

“Here teams will press you high – they are always on you from the very start of the game.

“So, it’s about making better decisions, making them quicker and knowing how to play under these conditions.”

“We have been happy with him and with Zach Mitchell too.”

Mitchell continues to impress

Mitchell was a man of the match contender two games in a row after getting his chance under Valakari.

The 20-year-old’s attributes are obvious – as is the scope for improvement.

“He has come into the team, a new back three with Bozo being injured, but he has adapted very well,” said Valakari.

“Zach has played games already down in England and plays with no fear.

“He has arrived here with the confidence that he can play in this league.

“He’s strong, he’s big and he’s quick so there are so many things to like about his game.

Zach Mitchell blocks a Scott Tiffoney shot.
Zach Mitchell blocks a Scott Tiffoney shot. Image: SNS.

“Of course, he is with us to learn too and improve parts of his game – but that’s why he wanted to come to us because he’s keen to learn.

“We are helping him do that and he’s a player who I think has a lot of quality.

“Gus (MacPherson) recommended him through one of his contacts and the first game I watched him in, when analysing him, I was really impressed.

“He likes to step out with the ball, which he maybe can’t do as much if you play him in the middle of the back three.

“If he’s on the right of the centre-backs then he has more opportunities to do that.

“Zach has a very good range of passing and that’s something we want to use.

“He has really good variation in his passing too – he can hit very accurate diagonal balls.”

Too many starters

Mitchell became the ELEVENTH starting centre-back for Saints of the season last midweek.

Valakari agreed such a high number over the course of a Premiership campaign has not been conducive to building defensive solidity.

“It’s too much and it’s a guaranteed recipe for a team to be where we are,” he said.

“Yes, there are a lot of factors but that’s a universal thing – you are not winning, so you start to try different people in different positions.

“Then we have new signings coming in. But, yes, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Conversation