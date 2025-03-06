10 of the best St Johnstone Scottish Cup photocall pictures from McDiarmid and Muirton Park

Progressing to the last eight of the Scottish Cup guarantees a brighter media spotlight on a football club.

Just one game away from a Hampden Park semi-final, St Johnstone are no strangers to this stage of the competition, having won the whole thing on two occasions in recent times and been part of many other big occasions.

The photographers have been at McDiarmid Park this week to get fresh images for print and online ahead of Saints’ Monday night quarter-final clash with Livingston, as has been the case on dozens of occasions in the last few decades.

Courier Sport picks out 10 of the best pictures from Scottish Cup photocalls down the years, including a couple of black and white ones from the Muirton Park era.