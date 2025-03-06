10 of the best St Johnstone Scottish Cup photocall pictures from McDiarmid and Muirton Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 of the best St Johnstone Scottish Cup photocall pictures from McDiarmid and Muirton Park

The Perth club will be live on the BBC when they play Livingston on Monday night.

Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron carry Paul Cherry at a 1989 St Johnstone photocall.
Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron are asked to pick Paul Cherry up for a 1989 Scottish Cup semi-final photocall at Muirton Park. Image: FoTo Press.
By Eric Nicolson

Progressing to the last eight of the Scottish Cup guarantees a brighter media spotlight on a football club.

Just one game away from a Hampden Park semi-final, St Johnstone are no strangers to this stage of the competition, having won the whole thing on two occasions in recent times and been part of many other big occasions.

The photographers have been at McDiarmid Park this week to get fresh images for print and online ahead of Saints’ Monday night quarter-final clash with Livingston, as has been the case on dozens of occasions in the last few decades.

Courier Sport picks out 10 of the best pictures from Scottish Cup photocalls down the years, including a couple of black and white ones from the Muirton Park era.

Tommy Wright with the Scottish Cup trophy at Scone Palace.
Tommy Wright didn’t put a foot wrong in the week leading up to the 2014 Scottish Cup final against Dundee United. Relaxed at Scone Palace, he even went public with the team he thought Jackie McNamara would pick for the big game. Image: SNS.
Stevie May playing a guitar on the McDiarmid Park pitch, next to the Scottish Cup trophy.
Photographers do like a prop! Stevie May was the man of the moment in 2014 and before the United match, they had him playing a guitar next to the Scottish Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Stevie May, David Wotherspoon, Lee Croft and Chris Millar play cricket on the McDiarmid Park pitch.
In the week leading up to the 2014 semi-final against Aberdeen, David Wotherspoon, Stevie May, Chris Millar and Lee Croft were asked to switch sports for half an hour, going back to the club’s roots as it was originally formed by members of the cricket club in 1884. Image: SNS.
Murray Davidson in 2010 with two cardboard Scottish Cup trophies.
Continuing the St Johnstone v Dundee United theme, Murray Davidson was given two cardboard cups to promote a 2010 McDiarmid Park clash with their Tayside rivals. United would go on to win 1-0 and lift the real thing at Hampden in May. Image: SNS.
Derek McInnes with the Scottish Cup trophy in 2009.
Drawing Rangers early in the competition brought the TV cameras to McDiarmid Park for a game St Johnstone lost 2-0. It was Derek McInnes’ first full season in charge and he would secure promotion a few months later. It was indeed a team the people of Perth were “proud to support”. Image: SNS.
Liam Craig and Steven Anderson with the Scottish Cup trophy before St Johnstone faced Rangers in 2008.
Liam Craig and Steven Anderson would go on to become numbers one and two in the St Johnstone appearance records. Back in April 2008, they were at the start of their careers, looking forward to a semi-final against Rangers, Despite being a First Division side, Saints only lost on penalties. Image: SNS.
Paul Sheerin poses with the Scottish Cup before a 2007 semi-final against Celtic.
In 2007 St Johnstone, again as second tier side, had reached the semi-final of the Scottish Cup. Paul Sheerin was given two balls and the trophy for this photocall at McDiarmid. Saints played superbly against Celtic and only lost 2-1. Image: SNS.
Tommy Lovenkrands polishing the Scottish Cup in 2003.
St Johnstone were handed a last-16 trip to Celtic Park in 2003. Tommy Lovenkrands may have been good at polishing the trophy but he couldn’t prevent Saints losing 3-0. Image: SNS.
Agnes Moffat ironing a St Johnstone top in the Muirton Park laundry room.
Back in 1989, part-time St Johnstone had a Scottish Cup semi-final with Graeme Souness’ Rangers to look forward to. Mrs St Johnstone, Agnes Moffat, was given help by Elaine Gourlay to get the kits ready in the Muirton Park laundry room. Image: DC Thomson.
Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron pick up Paul Cherry.
Training on a Thursday night before the semi-final, the caption in the newspapers joked that Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron had been carrying Paul Cherry all season. Image: FoTo Press.

