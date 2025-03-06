St Johnstone must learn plastic pitch lessons as Simo Valakari looks forward to battle with David Martindale and his ‘tricks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone must learn plastic pitch lessons as Simo Valakari looks forward to battle with David Martindale and his ‘tricks’

The Perth side were comprehensively defeated by Kilmarnock last month on the Rugby Park artificial surface.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari is looking forward to locking horns with a streetwise manager, David Martindale, in St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

The Perth boss has attended two recent Livingston home games to familiarise himself with the West Lothian team and their pitch.

The scouting mission has amplified his admiration for Saints’ Monday night opponents – and reaffirmed the areas his own side will need to improve in after their last experience on an artificial surface turned into an afternoon to forget.

“Livingston are at a similar level to us in the overall standings,” said Valakari.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari speaking in his pre-match press conference.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“They are near the top of their league and we’re at the bottom of ours.

“They are at home and will feel the pressure is on the Premiership club going there.

“They have got a good manager who knows all the tricks and have some experienced, quality players.

“They will feel they have a great chance.

“We know that people will be expecting us to go there and lose.

“They will try to make it as much like a cup tie as possible – to be in our faces in front of their fans. They will try to use the advantage of the surface as well.

“I’ve watched their games against Morton and Raith Rovers.

“It’s funny, they put water on only one half of the pitch. They soaked it and the field was extremely fast.

“If you have a fast artificial pitch with a little water on top of it, the ball moves so quickly that it’s physically hard to get close to it.”

Rugby Park lesson

Valakari, who could have Victor Griffith and Benji Kimpioka back in his squad, added: “Before the Kilmarnock game (which ended up a 3-1 defeat) we went to just play a football match.

“But what we learned from that experience is that maybe you need to think a little bit about the personalities, whose bodies can cope with a different surface, who can change direction quicker.

“Then you need technical capabilities because the ball moves so quickly.

Liam Polworth scores Kilmarnock's first goal against St Johnstone.
St Johnstone were well beaten at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“You need to be able to control it.

“People talk about how well we play with the ball. But in this match, we need to defend well, we need to be solid and compact, not get frustrated.

“If they switch from side to side and can get a couple of crosses in, then we need to defend those moments.

“They have a goalkeeper who is very confident on his feet who can spread the ball. We want to press as high as possible, but sometimes we need to wait until the right moment to go and press.”

