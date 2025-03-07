St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why he tried to sign Tete Yengi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why he tried to sign Tete Yengi

The Perth head coach was a big admirer of the Livingston forward when they were both in Finland.

By Eric Nicolson
Livingston striker Tete Yengi.
St Johnstone will come up against Tete Yengi on Monday night. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has revealed he tried to sign Livingston forward, Tete Yengi.

And the McDiarmid Park head coach hopes he can put his knowledge of the Australian attacker to good use for Monday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final in West Lothian.

“Tete Yengi played in the Finnish league,” said Valakari. “He had a very good season when he first came on loan with VPS from Ipswich.

“He was exactly the type of player that I wanted at that time at KuPS. Tete had the qualities I felt would fit very well in my team.

“He wasn’t an out-and-out striker and wasn’t a winger – he was in between.

“He was this No.10, almost No.9 and could play wide too – very good in his link-up play.

“When he got the ball, he turned so well and brought players into play. Or he could go one v one and create the chaos inside the penalty box himself.

“Because of the size of him, he’s very strong at holding the ball up. And he has this aerial power for crosses and set pieces.”

Tete Yengi in action for Livingston against Ayr United.
Tete Yengi in action for Livingston. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “I tried to get him.

“But when his loan finished, because of his very good season with VPS, he went back to Ipswich trying to get in their team.

“He didn’t manage that at Ipswich and did end up at KuPS later, after I had left.

“I think he might have been frustrated himself that he wasn’t able to fulfil his potential at Ipswich.

“Because he has everything – the physicality, the technical capability, but for some reason it has not been clicking all the way.

“That was many years ago, now he is playing for a different team, so I don’t know if it helps me.

“But, of course, I can pass this knowledge to my players.

“I lost track of where he was.

“Then when we got this draw and I started to study Livingston, I saw his name.

“Football is a small world.”

Semi-final would be a Hampden first

Saints are one win away from playing at the national stadium in a semi-final.

As of yet, Valakari has never even set foot in Hampden Park.

“No, I played against Scotland, but that was at Easter Road,” said the former Finland international.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari speaking in his pre-match press conference.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“It would be a very big thing to get there.

“I have never even been. I have only seen cup semi-finals and finals on TV.

“Our players have played there already (against Rangers in the League Cup) but it would be good to go there in an old traditional competition like the Scottish Cup.

“You don’t get that many chances to play there in the cup because if you lose one game you are out.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Livingston boss David Martindale looks exasperated during a game against St Johnstone.
Why Livingston boss David Martindale was sick of the sight of St Johnstone
Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone must learn plastic pitch lessons as Simo Valakari looks forward to battle…
Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron carry Paul Cherry at a 1989 St Johnstone photocall.
10 of the best St Johnstone Scottish Cup photocall pictures from McDiarmid and Muirton…
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has caught eye of Latvia manager
A VAR screen at Livingston's ground.
Why Livingston v St Johnstone is only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR – and…
Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out 'sleepy moments' on loan at…
2
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith scan results revealed as St Johnstone boss opens up on big Dens…
Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture, says Simo Valakari as…
Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits 'I couldn't see a thing!'

Conversation